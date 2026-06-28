Mets: David Stearns’ Four Fatal Mistakes

After posting a record of 34 wins and 47 losses, the New York Mets finally fired their manager, Carlos Mendoza.

But he is far from being the only one to blame for this debacle—far from it. In fact, President of Baseball Operations David Stearns could also have lost his job in the wake of this, as he has made more than one mistake since taking the helm of the Mets.

Starting with the fact that he failed to address the glaring weakness the Queens-based team had in its starting rotation—even though the entire baseball world was well aware of it.

In 2025, the Mets' rotation ranked 18th in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 4.13. That needed to improve if the team wanted to compete in 2026.

But that didn't happen, as Freddy Peralta clearly wasn't enough to turn things around. And signing Frankie Montas wasn't going to change anything either.

And that was far from Stearns' only misstep; the trade that brought Marcus Semien to the Big Apple in exchange for Brandon Nimmo's services was another example.

So far, the Texas Rangers have won this trade hands down. Semien has been dreadful at the plate, batting .214 with an OPS of .613. He reaches base only 27% of the time, and his bat exit velocity ranks in the ninth percentile league-wide.

And to add insult to injury, the 35-year-old's defense has also taken a massive hit, as Semien has posted a whopping -5 above-average putouts.

But that's not all. Stearns also acquired reliever Devin Williams right after he had just experienced the worst season of his career. And things haven't improved this year, as Williams has appeared in 29 games and posted a 4.44 ERA, a 1.52 WHIP, and a 40-to-15 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 26 1/3 innings pitched.

And we haven't even mentioned the fact that Stearns let the Polar Bear, Pete Alonso, slip away, replacing him with absolutely no one—except for guys who have never played first base in their entire lives.

We're witnessing a train wreck unfold live in New York.

PMLB

A dig at Max Kepler and his doping scandal.

“80 games ago that's probably a homer.” Max Kepler just missed a home run and the Rays announcer brought up how Kepler was suspended for 80 games for steroids pic.twitter.com/8TNVrpE9Hc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 28, 2026

Carlos Santana: Minor League Deal with the Braves.

Veteran first baseman Carlos Santana and the Atlanta Braves have agreed to a minor league contract, sources tell ESPN. Santana, 40, will head to Triple-A, where he'll serve as backup for Atlanta and can try to make his way back to the majors after being released by Arizona. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 28, 2026

Three home runs yesterday for Hunter Goodman.

HUNTER GOODMAN THREE-HOMER GAME He has four homers in his last five at-bats https://t.co/EbJGegvONj pic.twitter.com/G1zn3yP4iy — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 28, 2026

Jarren Duran: An altercation with a fan.

Jarren Duran got into a verbal altercation with a fan today, per @timbhealey. His Red Sox teammates and coaches reportedly de-escalated the situation and got him into the clubhouse. pic.twitter.com/QfrWJ0d5U8 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 27, 2026

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