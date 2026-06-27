Will the CH be able to compete with the Sharks and the Ducks in the coming years?

The Canadiens are building a team that has the potential to be good for a very, very long time.

But they're not the only ones.

The Habs have often been talked about as one of the future Stanley Cup contenders… but in the West, there are two teams that are likely to make a big splash in the coming years. I'm talking about the Anaheim Ducks… and the San Jose Sharks.

The Ducks have an excellent core right now: Leo Carlsson, Cutter Gauthier, Beckett Sennecke, Jackson LaCombe, Lukas Dostal…

Add to that the names of Roger McQueen, Maxim Massé, Tristan Luneau, Pavel Mintyukov, Nikita Klepov, Marcus Nordmark…

The Ducks will be well-equipped to stay up late, so to speak.

Another steal for the Anaheim Ducks, Marcus Nordmark pic.twitter.com/sQ51i1QEpB — The cfb lliason (@realfbllliason) June 27, 2026

The same can be said of the Sharks, who once again made some smart moves last night during the first round of the draft.

They added Ivar Stenberg, Keaton Verhoeff, and Ryan Lin to their already well-stocked prospect pool, and when you look at the players they already have, you realize they'll have what it takes to be truly great.

Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, Sam Dickinson, Yaroslav Askarov, Quentin Musty, Filip Bystedt, Luca Cagnoni, Igor Chernyshov, Michael Misa… These guys will (very) likely help the team for many years to come.

The Sharks and the Ducks will be ones to watch—that's for sure…

The Sharks added Ivar Stenberg and Keaton Verhoeff in the 2026 draft… the building of a potential dynasty continues! And from here on out, I get the feeling this draft could go in any direction! #NHLDraft — Marc-Olivier Beaudoin (@MOBeaudoin1) June 27, 2026

The question to ask is this: Will the Canadiens have what it takes to compete with these two teams?

The Habs have some solid assets of their own… but what's happening in San Jose and Anaheim right now is impressive. We're likely to see these two teams battling for a spot in the Western Conference Finals in the coming years, and it wouldn't be a surprise if the Canadiens face one of them in the Stanley Cup Final someday.

Things are certainly heading in that direction, at least.

In Brief

– Xavier Villeneuve was drafted by the Hawks.

Off to Chicago for Xavier Villeneuve! pic.twitter.com/4EwXmGbDPy — RDS (@RDSca) June 27, 2026

– The twins will be reunited in Pittsburgh.

– Well done.

Liam Lefebvre was selected 46th overall by the Los Angeles Kings. The Avalanche also drafted from the QMJHL, selecting Russian Egor Shilov with the 43rd overall pick. — J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) June 27, 2026

– Worth noting.