Even the mascot reminds us that the Mets do everything the wrong way

Carlos Mendoza is gone. The Mets have decided to fire their manager.

Let's face it, this isn't exactly the surprise of the century. After all, the team was heading for disaster… and the six-error game was the final nail in the coffin.

In the baseball world, everyone agrees that Mendoza is a good manager, but that it was time to get him out of there. There was nothing more he could do.

A new voice was needed in the locker room… and David Stearns couldn't just sit back and do nothing.

Everyone also agrees that the Mets continue to show that everything they do there is done wrong.

The organization can't seem to shake that stereotype, which took hold before Steve Cohen took over as owner of the franchise.

And yesterday, we saw yet another example.

While a reporter was discussing the manager's situation, the Mets' mascot (Mr. Met) took the time to go dance behind him, live on air.

Mr. Met didn't quite grasp the seriousness of the situation. Mr. Met, despite the name, is actually childlike https://t.co/jrW0nzQ5gm — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) June 27, 2026

I didn't think this would cause such a stir, but right now, it's all over social media. It's causing a huge buzz.

Many, of course, see it as a lack of respect toward Mendoza. Because the mascot, even though he's not allowed to speak, understands English…

Right now, everything the Mets do is being viewed negatively. And just think—there are still three months left in this never-ending season at Citi Field.

Next step: don't mess up as the trade deadline approaches.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.