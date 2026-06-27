Blue Jays: Davis Schneider Heads to Triple-A

The Blue Jays will face the Texas Rangers this afternoon. The team will try to snap a rough four-game losing streak.

And for the occasion, they'll try to shake things up a bit, as Sean Keys makes his Major League debut. Keys, who has hit 21 home runs in 67 minor league games this season, will play first base today.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will be the designated hitter… while George Springer will not be in the lineup. We'll come back to that later.

That said, we knew the Jays would have to make room for Keys on the 26-man roster. And in the end, it's Davis Schneider who's taking the hit.

Schneider has been sent down to Triple-A.

Sean Keys will be active for the Blue Jays on Saturday, playing first base and batting sixth. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. will serve as the designated hitter. George Springer is not in the lineup . Davis Schneider is being optioned to Triple-A Buffalo to open up a spot on the 26-man roster. The club already had an open spot on the 40-man roster — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 27, 2026

Schneider hasn't been particularly impressive at the plate since he was called up two weeks ago. Things had started off well, though… but he hasn't had a hit since June 19.

He'll now head back to Triple-A to try to find his form again.

It's also worth noting that this morning, Yohendrick Piñango and Lazaro Estrada were spotted with the Blue Jays' reserve squad, suggesting they might also be activated.

In the end, Piñango was recalled to replace Jesus Sanchez, who was placed on the injured list. Estrada is there in case of an injury in the bullpen, but he won't be activated today.

ROSTER MOVES: INF Sean Keys selected to the MLB roster and will be active today OF Yohendrick Piñango recalled from Triple-A and will be active today OF Jesús Sánchez (right ankle sprain) placed on the 10-day IL OF Davis Schneider optioned to Triple-A pic.twitter.com/vbWX3onh8K — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 27, 2026

All of this means that Keys and Piñango will both be in the Blue Jays' lineup today.

Here's what the lineup will look like, with Dylan Cease as the team's starting pitcher. We'll see if Keys can make an impact in his first career game.

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