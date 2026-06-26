The Sharks draft Kirby Dach’s cousin with the ninth overall pick

The first round of the NHL Draft kicked off at 7 p.m. tonight. And, as expected, Gavin McKenna was selected first overall by the Maple Leafs.

So, everything went according to plan.

That said, it's worth noting that with the second overall pick, the Sharks selected Ivar Stenberg. He was a quality addition to a young group of forwards that was already formidable… but more importantly, he was just the first of two top-10 picks for the Sharks.

In fact, the Sharks also held the ninth pick in the draft. With that pick, they selected Keaton Verhoeff, a tall right-handed defenseman who will fill a need for the team.

But most notably, it's worth noting that Verhoeff is the cousin of Kirby Dach, a familiar face in Montreal.

Keaton Verhoeff is Kirby Dach's cousin. He grew up in Fort Saskatchewan. He has fascinating potential. He played goalie until he was 12. A 6-foot-4 right-handed defenseman. — Nicolas Cloutier (@NCloutierTVA) June 27, 2026

A few months ago, Verhoeff was seen as a candidate for the first overall pick. He ultimately slipped a bit… but we're still talking about a very high-caliber prospect who will make an impact in San Jose.

The team's only real need was to add a good right-handed defenseman… and in Verhoeff, they've selected a player who stands a very good chance of becoming just that. The Sharks were already a promising team, and they're more so than ever with Stenberg and Verhoeff joining the organization.

One might wonder if Verhoeff's arrival could spark the Sharks' interest in Kirby Dach. He could provide a familiar face for the young defenseman, and at a low cost, he could offer some solid depth for San Jose.

That doesn't mean it'll necessarily happen—let's be clear—but it's a valid question.

In Brief

– Pavel Dorofeyev traded to the Rangers. He also signed a seven-year, $11 million-per-year contract with his new team.

Believe there is a long-term extension coming for Dorofeyev with the NYR. I think 7 years, approx. $11M https://t.co/xAFmbYTErN — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 27, 2026

– JJ Peterka: The Bruins are sending two first-round picks to the Mammoth in exchange.

Peterka to Boston in exchange for a pair of first-round picks https://t.co/gxwgsyg7xS — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 26, 2026

– Brandt Clarke signs a new contract in Los Angeles.