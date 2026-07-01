Alex Belzile Signs with the Canadiens

Here we go.

The Canadiens have signed Alex Belzile. Reports indicate a two-part contract worth $850,000 for the player who played in Laval last season.

In other words, he's signed on to stay in Quebec.

In his career, he has played 44 regular-season games (all with the Canadiens) but none since 2023. From 2023 to 2025, he played for the New York Rangers organization.

Last year, he returned to the Canadiens. That said, he didn't play in Montreal.

Once again, the 34-year-old veteran is expected to play a veteran role in Laval during the 2026–2027 season. At least, that's expected to be the Canadiens' plan for him.

With 62 points in 66 games in Laval, he's capable of holding his own down there.

Details to follow…