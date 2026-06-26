The Mets have fired their manager, Carlos Mendoza

It was inevitable.

After Alex Cora and Rob Thomson, another manager who was on the hot seat has just lost his job.

We're talking about Carlos Mendoza, who was with the Mets.

The New York club has hired Andy Green, who was already working within the Mets' organization. He managed the Padres in the late 2010s and will serve as interim manager in New York through the end of the 2026 season.

Andy Green will serve as interim manager for the rest of the season . Green, who has been working in the Mets' front office, compiled a 274-366 record as manager of the Padres from 2016–19 pic.twitter.com/kxMWLZJLQu — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) June 26, 2026

We expected Mendoza to lose his job sooner than this. The Mets weren't going anywhere at the start of the season.

Now, at least, the direction is clearer: they're heading for a crash.

What I'm trying to say is that a quicker change might have given them a chance to salvage the season. Now, it's just too late to save anything.

Green isn't going to do a better job than Mendoza, who led the team to the playoffs in 2024. But a new voice was needed: Mendoza had to be removed—he no longer had any solutions to fix the deep-seated problems within that organization.

David Stearns therefore blamed the team's failures on his manager by showing him the door. But we all agree that, increasingly, eyes are turning toward him to explain the Mets' setbacks.

Andy Green will be on trial for the full-time position this winter. We shouldn't judge him by his record, but rather by how he leads his players and navigates the murky waters of Citi Field.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.