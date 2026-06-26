Sean Keys will be recalled tomorrow | Adam Macko returns to Toronto

Recently, after watching Sean Keys hit his 20th home run of the season (he's actually up to 21 now) in Double-A and Triple-A, his name has been making the rounds in Toronto.

The Blue Jays were even considering giving him some versatility by having him play in the outfield in Triple-A.

Ross Atkins had left the door open for him to be called up, and now it's happening tomorrow. It's unclear what the corresponding roster move will be.

The young player is on his way to Toronto. He won't be active for tonight's game, but he will be tomorrow. That's what several reporters have stated.

Expectation is that Sean Keys will be activated by the Blue Jays tomorrow, according to sources https://t.co/op4gSP7EtA — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) June 26, 2026

It's good to see that the Blue Jays have decided to call him up. There's a certain sense of urgency that has set in.

He's a power house, and that's exactly what the doctor ordered for the team's anemic offense.

It's not clear exactly how he'll get his playing time. After all, he can play third base, first base, and as the DH.

But as we can see, the three regulars at those positions are all healthy.

However, this isn't the only roster move worth noting. After all, the Blue Jays have decided to bring Adam Macko back to the city.

He had performed well in his first stint in the majors, but a lack of roster space had led to his return to Buffalo.

To make room for him, Simeon Woods Richardson was designated for assignment.

Although he didn't allow any runs in 10 innings as a long reliever, the club's former prospect was putting far too many runners on base. Recently acquired from the Twins, he is therefore likely to leave the Blue Jays organization… once again.

Blue Jays, following roster moves: LHP Adam Macko has been recalled from Triple-A and will be active for tonight's game ; RHP Simeon Woods Richardson has been designated for assignment — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 26, 2026

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