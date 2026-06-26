MLB in Brief: Marcelo Mayer Under Scrutiny | Francisco Lindor Blames Himself

Marcelo Mayer's Future in Doubt

The Red Sox are wondering if he's mentally tough enough for MLB. He's also heading to the injured list.

According to @Sean_McAdam, some within the Red Sox organization question Marcelo Mayer's mental toughness, his tendency to withdraw during slumps, and his willingness to play through inevitable minor physical issues. pic.twitter.com/lESzxLKkcq — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) June 26, 2026

Will the Angels make any trades at the deadline?

Who knows.

“You'd think they'd be a seller, but they're very reluctant to sell.” – @JonHeyman on the Angels pic.twitter.com/jJfqwFehqu — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) June 26, 2026

Francisco Lindor is hard on himself

He wishes he could have done more to help Carlos Mendoza.

“We let Mendy down. I let Mendy down. I didn't play to my full potential to help him win as many games as we could.” — Francisco Lindor pic.twitter.com/tWppYHQoqH — SNY (@SNYtv) June 26, 2026

David Stearns, for his part, understands the criticism from Mets fans.

David Stearns was asked why he thinks Mets fans should have confidence in him to help turn things around: “I understand fans' skepticism. If I were sitting in the fans' seat, I would feel the same way. From my perspective, what I can do and what I will do is, for as long as I'm… pic.twitter.com/rNGEvYtbll — SNY (@SNYtv) June 26, 2026

It's worth noting that Andy Green will return to the front office for the Mets in 2027.

Stearns said Andy Green will return to the front office next year and that they will conduct a full search for a new manager after the season. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) June 26, 2026

What a draft

In 2024, the Blue Jays hit the bull's-eye.

The #BlueJays‘ 2024 Draft already looks spectacular at the top: Round 1: Trey Yesavage

Round 2: Khal Stephen (traded for Shane Bieber)

Round 3: Johnny King (#3 prospect)

Round 4: Sean Keys King's ceiling is massive, too. He has a 2.41 ERA with 72 strikeouts over 52.1 innings in Vancouver. — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 26, 2026

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