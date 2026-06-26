MLB in Brief: Marcelo Mayer Under Scrutiny | Francisco Lindor Blames Himself

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Marcelo Mayer Under Scrutiny | Francisco Lindor Blames Himself
Credit: Over The Monster

Marcelo Mayer's Future in Doubt

The Red Sox are wondering if he's mentally tough enough for MLB. He's also heading to the injured list.

Will the Angels make any trades at the deadline?

Who knows.

Francisco Lindor is hard on himself

He wishes he could have done more to help Carlos Mendoza.

David Stearns, for his part, understands the criticism from Mets fans.

It's worth noting that Andy Green will return to the front office for the Mets in 2027.

What a draft

In 2024, the Blue Jays hit the bull's-eye.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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