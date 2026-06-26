MLB in Brief: Marcelo Mayer Under Scrutiny | Francisco Lindor Blames Himself
Marcelo Mayer's Future in Doubt
The Red Sox are wondering if he's mentally tough enough for MLB. He's also heading to the injured list.
Will the Angels make any trades at the deadline?
Who knows.
Francisco Lindor is hard on himself
He wishes he could have done more to help Carlos Mendoza.
David Stearns, for his part, understands the criticism from Mets fans.
It's worth noting that Andy Green will return to the front office for the Mets in 2027.
What a draft
In 2024, the Blue Jays hit the bull's-eye.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.