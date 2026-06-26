Mets: Albert Pujols is reportedly interested in the manager’s position

This morning, the New York Mets parted ways with Carlos Mendoza as the team's manager. David Stearns fired him.

Is this a surprise? Not necessarily, no.

It's worth noting that Mendoza, with his usual class, took the time to thank everyone in New York for his years with the Mets.

Well done.

Statement from Carlos Mendoza: pic.twitter.com/T2tu1IJ8gk — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) June 26, 2026

Right now, the pressure has just gone up a notch in New York. David Stearns, who hasn't been able to recreate the magic of his years in Milwaukee, is the target of criticism.

Mendoza had his share of faults. But he was more of a convenient scapegoat than the main culprit behind the team's struggles.

Among the decisions Stearns will have to make this winter (if he's still in his position) is who to hire as manager. Andy Green will finish the season as interim manager (at least that's the plan), but what happens after that?

Will the Mets do everything they can to convince Alex Cora to take over the team? We don't know if he'd want the job, but still.

The #Mets should now do everything they can to try and land Alex Cora as their next long-term manager starting in 2027. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) June 26, 2026

But it's worth noting that there's another big name to keep an eye on—even if he doesn't necessarily have a lot of experience, which might be a factor to consider.

Albert Pujols reportedly told close friends recently that he would like to manage the Mets if the position ever became available. He has a particularly strong relationship with Juan Soto, thanks to the most recent World Baseball Classic.

Heard from a source today that Albert Pujols had let friends know in recent weeks that he'd very much want the Mets' manager job if and when they parted ways with Mendoza. Pujols managed the Dominican Republic team in the WBC and has a very strong relationship with Soto. — John Harper (@NYNJHarper) June 26, 2026

Pujols has no managerial experience in MLB. Would the New York Mets—a team no stranger to controversy—be too big a challenge for him? That's the question.

It's worth noting that last winter, he came close to landing the job in Anaheim. He was also seriously considered in San Diego.

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