Kevin Gausman: Another Disastrous Start
Last week, Kevin Gausman didn't pitch well against the Chicago Cubs. He gave up seven runs in two innings.
Last night, he was looking to redeem himself. That didn't happen.
Against the Texas Rangers, he gave up no fewer than six runs in the first three innings of the game. He didn't seem to be at his best.
In his last two starts, he has allowed 13 runs. That has never happened to him while playing for the Toronto Blue Jays—not since 2022.
Aside from his strong outing against the Yankees, Gausman has struggled quite a bit in June. He gave up four runs against the Orioles and four more against the Braves.
In five starts, that's 22 runs allowed over 26 innings pitched. The rotation as a whole is struggling in June, and it starts with him.
The good news is that yesterday, he managed to pitch six innings. He looked like he was going to be pulled after five, but he convinced his manager to give him the ball for the sixth.
That's what a good teammate does: he knows the bullpen is tired and he wanted to help. I respect that about him.
Clearly, that inspired his teammates a bit. Seeing him fight it out on the bench at the end of the fifth led to a three-run inning.
Then, Kazuma Okamoto (who else?) hit a two-run homer with Ernie Clement (who else?) on base in the ninth. The score was now 6-5 in favor of the Rangers.
The Blue Jays, however, were unable to mount a comeback and lost 6-5. They now have a 39-42 record.
No, it hasn't been an easy season…
- Red Sox fans still know how to tease Yankees fans… but now they're taking it a step further. #YankeesSuck
- Yimi Garcia: Waiting to see what happens next.
- Max Scherzer is set to receive a cortisone shot in his back.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.