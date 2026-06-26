Kevin Gausman: Another Disastrous Start

Last week, Kevin Gausman didn't pitch well against the Chicago Cubs. He gave up seven runs in two innings.

Last night, he was looking to redeem himself. That didn't happen.

Against the Texas Rangers, he gave up no fewer than six runs in the first three innings of the game. He didn't seem to be at his best.

In his last two starts, he has allowed 13 runs. That has never happened to him while playing for the Toronto Blue Jays—not since 2022.

Kevin Gausman allows 13 earned runs in a 2-start span for the first time as a member of the #BlueJays (previous high was 11, done twice). pic.twitter.com/wLQQTk7zEW — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 25, 2026

Aside from his strong outing against the Yankees, Gausman has struggled quite a bit in June. He gave up four runs against the Orioles and four more against the Braves.

In five starts, that's 22 runs allowed over 26 innings pitched. The rotation as a whole is struggling in June, and it starts with him.

The good news is that yesterday, he managed to pitch six innings. He looked like he was going to be pulled after five, but he convinced his manager to give him the ball for the sixth.

That's what a good teammate does: he knows the bullpen is tired and he wanted to help. I respect that about him.

Clearly, that inspired his teammates a bit. Seeing him fight it out on the bench at the end of the fifth led to a three-run inning.

Then, Kazuma Okamoto (who else?) hit a two-run homer with Ernie Clement (who else?) on base in the ninth. The score was now 6-5 in favor of the Rangers.

Kazuma Okamoto brings the Blue Jays within 1 in the 9th! His 18 homers trail only Junior Caminero among third basemen pic.twitter.com/j9Jt1kxT1w — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 26, 2026

The Blue Jays, however, were unable to mount a comeback and lost 6-5. They now have a 39-42 record.

No, it hasn't been an easy season…

PMLB

Red Sox fans still know how to tease Yankees fans… but now they're taking it a step further. #YankeesSuck

“I guess the standings on the left-field board. They can't see those.” Michael Kay after Red Sox fans break out in a “Yankees suck” chant. pic.twitter.com/5pdr6HQooC — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) June 26, 2026

Yimi Garcia: Waiting to see what happens next.

Yimi Garcia continues to experience nerve symptoms in his neck and biceps, according to Blue Jays manager John Schneider . He's in a holding pattern for now while the team's medical staff determines the next steps — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 25, 2026

Max Scherzer is set to receive a cortisone shot in his back.

Max Scherzer is heading to Dallas on Friday to get a cortisone shot in his back to “help alleviate some left-side issues,” according to Blue Jays manager John Schneider . Scherzer threw a bullpen session on Thursday. He'll return to Toronto over the weekend and take it from there. — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 25, 2026

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