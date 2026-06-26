Gavin McKenna Selected First Overall: Craig Button Isn’t Necessarily Convinced

The time for big decisions is approaching for the various National League teams.

In less than three hours, the first round of the draft will begin… and now we're wondering what the various clubs will do tonight.

Reminder: The Leafs hold the first overall pick in the draft. It's safe to assume they'll select Gavin McKenna, but…

But Craig Button (TSN), who has his sources and knows the prospects well, isn't 100% certain that McKenna will hear his name called first. He believes the line is thin when it comes to the talent of the various players who will be available… and that this might prompt the Leafs to look elsewhere.

Seeing the Leafs draft someone other than McKenna would be… quite something.

Button on SC with Jay Onrait: “I will say this, it wouldn't surprise me if the name called by the Toronto Maple Leafs isn't Gavin McKenna” — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 26, 2026

If that happens, there's definitely going to be an uproar in Toronto.

Leafs fans want to see the young player drafted by the team because he's been talked about as the logical first pick for several months now. We know he's talented; we know he has what it takes to become an excellent player in the National Hockey League… But we also know that nothing is guaranteed in this league.

Oh well. If the Leafs decide that another player can help them even more, it'll be up to them to make that call…

We'll have the answers to our questions within a few hours.

But until then, there will certainly be more doubts about McKenna and the Leafs. That's often how it goes, after all, when there aren't any players who are guaranteed to be selected first overall (even though the chances of that happening with McKenna are still pretty high)…

In a Nutshell

– Enjoy the read.

My story on the Canadiens expecting Russian prospect Alexander Zharovsky to return to the KHL next season after spending the summer training in Montreal with #Habs' Ivan Demidov: https://t.co/ZILpBvTShk — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) June 26, 2026

– That makes sense.

Darren Dreger: I think that as soon as Dylan Larkin leaves—and there's really no evidence to suggest that's imminent—then I think the market will open up a little more for Vinny Trocheck – Morning Show/McKenna & Starr (6/26) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 26, 2026

– That's great.