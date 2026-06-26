Brendan Gallagher: We shouldn’t just focus on the Canucks

Where will Brendan Gallagher play next season in the NHL?

Vancouver? Somewhere else?

One thing is certain: we know he won't be returning to Montreal. The veteran wants to move on and is looking for an opportunity to take on a more prominent role on a team—something the Canadiens can no longer offer him, given that other players are taking on increasingly important roles.

There's an obvious connection to the Canucks, but they aren't the only ones interested in Gally.

At least, that's what Renaud Lavoie mentioned during a video segment with Cédrik Séguin (HFTV) ahead of the draft. His comments are pretty clear:

I think there's a market for Brendan. I don't think there's just one team for Brendan Gallagher. It's not just the Canucks who are interested in his services. – Renaud Lavoie

That's interesting… because this isn't the first time we've heard that.

There's a possibility the Canadiens could buy out the player's contract to give him even more options.

Because we have to remember that the Habs' priority is to give Gallagher another chance somewhere else. The organization wants to do him a favor by giving him that opportunity, and buying out his contract could be one way to make that happen.

Nevertheless, teams know he's available and that he wants to leave Montreal.

Teams interested in him know what they need to do to acquire him… and at this point, it may just be a matter of time before we see a trade finalized between the Canadiens and another club.

I don't think it'll happen tonight, during the first round of the draft… but anyway. Let's not forget that July 1 is coming up, and once the various signings are done, that could open even more doors for a player like him.

Quick Thoughts

– It's up to you to answer.

In what order would you rank these three Habs general managers? pic.twitter.com/b0wKgzzdfV — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) June 26, 2026

– Oh, really?

It seems the odds of a Mason McTavish trade being completed tonight are declining as the start of Round 1 approaches. The Rangers and Blues are still in the mix after making good offers to Anaheim yesterday, but there's no current momentum toward a deal. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) June 26, 2026

– Crazy.