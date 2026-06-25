Mets fans chant “Pete Alonso” at Citi Field

The Mets' season couldn't be going any worse.

Yesterday, in a doubleheader, Carlos Mendoza's team lost 10-3 and 10-5 to the Cubs. Francisco Lindor's return (in Game 2) didn't change a thing.

What stands out most, though, is that in Game 2, the Mets committed six errors. You read that right.

Every infielder had at least one (Mark Vientos and Marcus Semien had two each), which is absolutely terrible. The Mets' manager wasn't exactly happy.

Mets fans, who have to live with the fact that their team is nine games out of the playoffs and 12 games below .500, have had enough.

Yesterday, during the second game, they made their message clear by chanting “Pete Alonso” throughout the stadium. It's a very strong message, to say the least.

Mets fans are chanting “Pete Alonso” at Citi Field as the team is about to suffer its fifth straight loss in a game where they committed six errors pic.twitter.com/w6okChdEeO — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 25, 2026

Even though Alonso isn't perfect in Baltimore, it's easy to see why Mets fans miss a player who can bring stability to the team.

It feels like this is the beginning of the end for the 2026 team because David Peterson, who had the most seniority on the team, was traded to the Cubs.

The Chicago Cubs, desperate for starting pitching help, acquire struggling lefty David Peterson from the Mets for minor leaguer Cole Mathis, the Cubs' second-round pick in 2024. @JeffPassan and @WillSammon on it. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 25, 2026

In return, Cole Mathis, a prospect who was a second-round pick in 2024, is heading in the opposite direction.

I understand that the left-handed pitcher hasn't had a good season and is on the verge of becoming a free agent… but trading a pitcher for a prospect—that's the move of a team in a selling mode. Right?

PMLB

Enjoy the podcast.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with @SebasBerrouard: Blue Jays pitchers and this week's controversies are on the menu https://t.co/ZoQwtSawZ6 — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) June 25, 2026

Blue Jays loss. The team played really poorly, and a miscommunication was at the heart of it all.

On the pickoff play at third base, John Schneider said there was

“miscommunication” between Hoffman and Okamoto. Okamoto thought “it was coming from the catcher.” Schneider further explained that they're trying to keep the runner close on a contact play, not necessarily to pick him off. — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) June 25, 2026

300 career home runs for Mookie Betts.

300 career home runs for Mookie Betts! pic.twitter.com/XsPjFNolYR — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 25, 2026

Paul Goldschmidt has Tarik Skubal figured out.

Paul Goldschmidt launches his second homer of the game! This one traveled 427 FEET pic.twitter.com/lYTMYXerwl — MLB (@MLB) June 24, 2026

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