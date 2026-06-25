Mets fans chant “Pete Alonso” at Citi Field
The Mets' season couldn't be going any worse.
Yesterday, in a doubleheader, Carlos Mendoza's team lost 10-3 and 10-5 to the Cubs. Francisco Lindor's return (in Game 2) didn't change a thing.
What stands out most, though, is that in Game 2, the Mets committed six errors. You read that right.
Every infielder had at least one (Mark Vientos and Marcus Semien had two each), which is absolutely terrible. The Mets' manager wasn't exactly happy.
Mets fans, who have to live with the fact that their team is nine games out of the playoffs and 12 games below .500, have had enough.
Yesterday, during the second game, they made their message clear by chanting “Pete Alonso” throughout the stadium. It's a very strong message, to say the least.
Even though Alonso isn't perfect in Baltimore, it's easy to see why Mets fans miss a player who can bring stability to the team.
It feels like this is the beginning of the end for the 2026 team because David Peterson, who had the most seniority on the team, was traded to the Cubs.
In return, Cole Mathis, a prospect who was a second-round pick in 2024, is heading in the opposite direction.
I understand that the left-handed pitcher hasn't had a good season and is on the verge of becoming a free agent… but trading a pitcher for a prospect—that's the move of a team in a selling mode. Right?
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