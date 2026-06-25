Jeff Gorton says there’s a “good chance” the Canadiens will have the 28th pick in tomorrow’s draft

The first round of the 2026 National League draft will take place tomorrow.

And just for your information, the Canadiens currently hold the 28th overall pick in the draft.

Will the Habs select a player with that pick? Or should we expect a trade instead? Jeff Gorton commented on the subject just a few minutes ago…

Basically, Gorton said there's a “good chance” the Habs will draft at No. 28 tomorrow. The Canadiens are exploring their options, but Gorton's comments suggested that the organization is leaning in that direction right now.

However…

President of Hockey Operations Jeff Gorton addresses the media ahead of the #NHLDraft The president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton addresses the media ahead of the #NHLDraft #GoHabsGo https://t.co/NwhRf0cBaz — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 25, 2026

However, that doesn't guarantee that the Canadiens will make a pick at No. 28 tomorrow.

Jeff Gorton could be keeping his cards close to his chest, and just because he said that doesn't mean it's true. There's a possibility that the Canadiens are already working on a trade involving that pick… but Gorton wasn't about to go around saying that out loud either.

It's still worth mentioning, though.

It's worth noting that Gorton also mentioned that the Canadiens are looking into a few deals right now, but that the organization doesn't feel any extra pressure to make a move even though other teams in the East continue to improve.

The Habs want to be careful about what they give up… and that's understandable in a way.

At the same time, the Canadiens can't just sit back and watch all the other teams make moves without doing anything themselves…

In Brief

– Hendrix Lapierre is headed to Pittsburgh.

The Penguins have acquired forward Hendrix Lapierre from the Washington Capitals in exchange for a 2027 third-round pick and a 2028 fifth-round pick. Details: https://t.co/115i2b4QGf pic.twitter.com/O4skjkwYuH — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 25, 2026

– Stay tuned.

Leafs GM John Chayka on Morgan Rielly's future: “We're constantly having conversations about what's the best fit for the player (and team).” He adds that, as of now, a trade isn't imminent, and he isn't expecting one—clearly, no such opportunity has presented itself yet. Is he just posturing? We'll see. — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 25, 2026

– I can't wait.