MLB in Brief: Kodai Senga Takes the Mound | Pedro Martinez Happy for the Blue Jays
Kodai Senga in the pen
He's lost his way.
As for Juan Soto, he could be placed on the injured list.
The Importance of Christian Yelich
He is the last remaining MVP playing in Wisconsin.
Oswaldo Cabrera is back
The Yankees have recalled him.
The Cubs' Problem
They have two more starters on the injured list.
Pedro Martinez Happy for the Blue Jays
He clearly wants the Yankees to be caught.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.