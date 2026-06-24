MLB in Brief: Kodai Senga Takes the Mound | Pedro Martinez Happy for the Blue Jays

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Kodai Senga Takes the Mound | Pedro Martinez Happy for the Blue Jays
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Kodai Senga in the pen

He's lost his way.

As for Juan Soto, he could be placed on the injured list.

The Importance of Christian Yelich

He is the last remaining MVP playing in Wisconsin.

Oswaldo Cabrera is back

The Yankees have recalled him.

The Cubs' Problem

They have two more starters on the injured list.

Pedro Martinez Happy for the Blue Jays

He clearly wants the Yankees to be caught.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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