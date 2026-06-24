MLB in Brief: Kodai Senga Takes the Mound | Pedro Martinez Happy for the Blue Jays

Kodai Senga in the pen

He's lost his way.

Carlos Mendoza says that Kodai Senga will move to the bullpen. — Steve Gelbs (@SteveGelbs) June 24, 2026

As for Juan Soto, he could be placed on the injured list.

Mendoza said that Juan Soto's back issue is still being evaluated today. He did not rule out the IL. #Mets — David Lennon (@DPLennon) June 24, 2026

The Importance of Christian Yelich

He is the last remaining MVP playing in Wisconsin.

Christian Yelich called the Giannis trade “the end of an era” while reflecting on his own place in Wisconsin sports—both present and future. “I would like this to be my last team,” he said. “It just feels right to finish here.” https://t.co/iUg34QAezg — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 23, 2026

Oswaldo Cabrera is back

The Yankees have recalled him.

Cabrera is hitting .397 with a .967 OPS, 3 home runs, and 11 RBIs in June. This season, he's hitting .385 with a .965 OPS against left-handed pitchers. — JackCurryYES (@JackCurryYES) June 24, 2026

The Cubs' Problem

They have two more starters on the injured list.

The Chicago Cubs placed two more starters on the IL, with Ben Brown (neck strain) joining Edward Cabrera (hamstring strain) on the 15-day IL — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 24, 2026

Pedro Martinez Happy for the Blue Jays

He clearly wants the Yankees to be caught.

I'm so happy the Blue Jays are making a run again. They did it last year. If they get a little help and keep doing what they're doing, they can give the Yankees a scare! @bluejays — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 24, 2026

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