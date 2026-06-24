Michael Hage will be under a lot of pressure at Michigan next season

Seeing Michael Hage return to Michigan for another season has left Canadiens fans wondering. It's hard to believe that a player—whom most people see as already ready for the pros—would want to stay in college.

By staying an extra season at Michigan, Hage ensures he'll take on the role of big brother and leader. He'll also be one of the best players on the team thanks to his experience.

The Canadiens prospect will, however, face pressure to prove that last point. The Wolverines have continued to recruit talent to bolster their team, which is now one of the best (if not the best) teams in the NCAA.

Landon DuPont is headed to Michigan. Michael Hage will now be playing with: Will Horcoff, Adam Valentini, JP Hurlbert, Malcom Spence, Jayden Perron, Jack Nesbitt, Henry Mews, Landon DuPont, Cam Reid, Jack Ivankovic, and more. That might even be better than some AHL teams. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 24, 2026

In a recent post on X, Marco D'Amico listed all the players with whom Hage will share the ice—but with whom he'll also have to compete.

The arrival of Landon DuPont, the potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, has just stolen the spotlight from him. Canadiens fans will continue to follow him, but the new darling is DuPont.

What this means is that Hage will have to step up his game in 2026–27.

Being very good will no longer be enough to convince people that he deserves to be this team's leader on the ice. He'll have to be outstanding—nothing less.

At center, he shouldn't have too much trouble with only Adam Valentini behind him. Still, his role as a power-play specialist could be taken away by one of the many talented wingers if he doesn't perform up to expectations.

That's the downside of the situation. Playing alongside so many talented players could also allow him to develop his skills and learn from his peers.

Michael Hage's future is likely to be called into question repeatedly in the coming days, especially with Kent Hughes looking to improve his team.

In Brief

– Zach Benson signs a seven-year contract extension with the Sabres.

SEVEN MORE YEARS OF BENNY We have signed Zach Benson to a seven-year contract with an AAV of $7.5 million. Details → https://t.co/GWcREJzmxC pic.twitter.com/7OHpLtjZeN — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 25, 2026

– Interesting!

Jordin Tootoo describes growing up learning to stand his ground while playing hockey on the pond in Rankin Inlet, Nunavut pic.twitter.com/et9AN01b2u — Ice Guardians Podcast (@IceGuardiansPod) June 24, 2026

– Valeri Nichushkin might be on the move.