Jarren Duran must be sick of being messed with

How long has it been since the Red Sox did anything to quell the trade rumors surrounding Jarren Duran?

In fact, the answer is clear: ever since Craig Breslow took over.

If we look back a bit, we see that rumors surrounding the outfielder have been circulating since spring training in 2024. That was just a few months after Breslow took over the job.

And yet, Duran is still with the team.

In 2026, things aren't going well for him. He's one of the worst hitters in Major League Baseball this season, batting below .200.

It's really tough for him, especially in June.

Jarren Duran is hitting .143 with a .422 OPS in 19 games this month. 30 strikeouts in 80 plate appearances, just 3 walks. He's hitting .199 on the season, dead last among qualified American League players. He gets the day off today against a lefty. pic.twitter.com/qHEGJC35gZ — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) June 24, 2026

Naturally, because the Red Sox are struggling and the team has a surplus of outfielders (didn't Breslow want to bring in reinforcements to replace one of them this winter?), there are still rumors swirling around the player.

This has actually been the case for over two years.

Could that partly explain his struggles? After all, he must be sick of being strung along and watching his team let the situation deteriorate like this.

Right now, the word on the street is that the Red Sox won't trade him now (he probably doesn't have much trade value), but a deal could be on the table this winter if he has a strong finish to the 2026 season.

“The more likely scenario is for the Red Sox to hold onto Duran for the rest of this year, hope he has a strong second half to regain some value, then look to trade him in the offseason.”– @Feinsand pic.twitter.com/qZRjjKdP3S — Gordo (@BOSSportsGordo) June 24, 2026

Teams keep calling because they know that in a new environment, he could become the player he was in 2024 again. But in Boston, things are starting to get difficult due to the circumstances.

He's two and a half years away from free agency and deserves the right to go elsewhere. Enough with the nonsense: let him go. The Red Sox have treated him too badly.

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