Canadiens: The Next Right-Winger Could Come from Russia

We're now 48 hours away from the NHL amateur draft, and I think this is the perfect time to remind everyone that we have far more questions than answers when it comes to the future of the prospects whose rights are held by the Canadiens.

Why did Michael Hage actually decide to play a third season in the NCAA? Is he a center or a winger? Were we ready to trade him?

Will Alexander Zharovsky be able to come over and finish the upcoming season in North America, much like Ivan Demidov did just over a year ago? Does he have what it takes to play in the NHL as soon as he arrives in Canada?

What is Bogdan Konyushkov's true level of play? And will he really try his luck on this side of the Atlantic? If he ever does, that is…

Will Aatos Koivu soon decide to come to North America to continue his development, even though it's clear he'll have to earn his stripes in Laval before he can dream of playing in Montreal?

The Canadiens' management has several arguments in its favor, but has no real power over the decisions of its young prospects. As long as they haven't signed a contract with the organization…

Bogdan Konyushkov intrigues me

Konyushkov is the best example of the uncertainty and lack of control facing the Habs: drafted in the fourth round in 2023, he's a right-handed defenseman we'd love to see in action at (actual) training camp. However, he hasn't participated in any rookie camp or (real) training camp since being drafted.

He was seen only briefly last summer at the CH's summer development camp.

The CH is looking for a right-handed defenseman (to play alongside Lane Hutson, in particular), and Konyushkov's stats are interesting enough to make us want to test him out with the organization's other pros. Especially since Ivan Demidov could show him the ropes in Montreal.

Konyushkov plays between 22 and 24 minutes per game and excels defensively.

Unfortunately, the KHL season starts too early for Russian players to be here in September. And we don't even know yet if, at 23, he'll be at next week's development camp in Brossard…

It's worth noting that Konyushkov is still under contract for one more season in Russia, that he's learning English, and that he's preparing for the next stage of his career in Montreal. That, at least, is encouraging.

Alexei Emelin arrived in North America at age 25. Konyushkov could do so at age 24. That would be late, but not “too” late.

Would he have to play a few games in Laval, or would he make the jump straight to the NHL? Hard to say! The Canadiens will be in the thick of the race for the Stanley Cup by then, so Laval could be an option—especially since his biggest weakness remains his skating.

But would he really want to come to the American Hockey League and earn less money than he does in Russia?

That darn final year of his contract…

Conclusion

There are Russians under contract in the KHL…

There are the Americans who often prefer to play south of the border…

The draft has always been an inexact science, but it's fair to say that the situation has become even more complicated in recent years for a GM like Kent Hughes.

Given that, it's understandable why some general managers are no longer drafting as much as they used to and are trading their picks instead.

And I haven't even mentioned the recurring injuries that are holding back the development of certain prospects like David Reinbacher.

The week that ends in three days is crucial for the organization's future. It's up to Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton to play their cards right.

Extension

It's worth noting that a former prospect of the organization, Filip Cederqvist, has signed a new six-year contract with Frölunda. The Canadiens acquired him in a trade with the Sabres but did not extend him a qualifying offer the following summer.

No one at the Canadiens was particularly surprised by this development.