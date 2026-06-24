Baseball in Quebec This Week: The Marc Griffin Classic Is on the Schedule

Let's start this week with news from the Juniors. The Laval Pirates 440 were on a six-game winning streak at the time of this writing. Sébastien Latour's team has been very successful lately, and it will be interesting to see how they perform in their upcoming games. We're heading to Longueuil to the Ducs to find last week's standout player. Zakary Dodier is the recipient of the award, along with a personalized B-45 stick.

The Voyageurs, meanwhile, are returning to Jonquière for a home stand this week. Québec, Trois-Rivières, and Coaticook will be the visiting teams at Richard-Desmeules Stadium. The organization has also announced several themed games for the current season.

It's also important to highlight the great generosity of the Québec Diamants. They recently welcomed the U9 VBAL Bombardiers for a tour of their baseball facilities. This was a unique opportunity for the young players to interact with the pros and keep alive their dream of reaching a higher level of baseball.

In the LBMQ, fans continue to enjoy high-caliber games night after night. Furthermore, the league's various teams remain actively involved in their respective communities.

For example, in St-Jean, the most recent baseball clinic was a huge success. About sixty young people benefited from advice from the Pirates' players through various workshops designed to help them hone their skills.

Meanwhile, the most anticipated event of the summer remains the famous Classique sous les étoiles, held in Thetford. On Wednesday, July 1, you can attend this major baseball-themed gathering. There's something for the whole family during this full day dedicated to our sport.

St-Jean will be visiting in front of what promises to be a record crowd, and fireworks will cap off this special, completely free day. You can find the full schedule on the Unicanvas Facebook page.

Off the field, teams are still trying to improve their standing, given the high level of parity within the league. The Granby Guerriers have bolstered their pitching staff with the arrival of Samuel Poliquin and Gabriel Archambault.

Meanwhile, Japanese pitcher Takuto Kanno, recently released by Sherbrooke, is now joining the Cardinals to round out the 2026 summer season.

Quebec's professional teams are also continuing their seasons.

For the Capitales, veteran Braeden Allemman already notched his fourth win last weekend. His teammate Nicolas Deschamps is also turning heads thanks to an excellent offensive streak. At just 25 years old, the former Jays prospect is still holding out hope for a return to the minor leagues.

In Mauricie, despite trailing significantly in the standings, the Aigles are showing encouraging signs. The team's most recent road trip was surprising, and new manager TJ White continues to bring in players who make a difference.

This week's homestand is worth checking out to see the team's new look. Finally, a K-pop-themed family night is scheduled for Friday, June 26.

Up-and-coming players take center stage in this column, and this week is no exception.

The first edition of the Marc Griffin Classic will take place on July 3, 4, and 5 in St-Liboire. In collaboration with St-Hyacinthe Little League, this event will feature the U9 division.

On the women's side, the second edition of the Classique féminine des Deux-Rives will be held under the honorary presidency of Ms. Mélanie Couture. The event will take place from June 30 to July 5 in Lévis.

PMLB

In the fall of 2026, Russell Martin will be inducted into the Quebec Sports Hall of Fame.

Slugger Rintaro Hirama is the Player of the Week in the Bélisle League.

Brian Massie and Jean-Philippe Lemay of Sportaxion have been named Rawlings Sporting Goods' 2025 Representatives of the Year.

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