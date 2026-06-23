Otto Lopez has become one of the best hitters in MLB

On February 9, 2024, Otto Lopez was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays after Yariel Rodriguez's signing was finalized. Four days later, the Quebec native was traded to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for cash considerations. Then, on April 4 of that same year, Lopez was claimed off waivers by the Miami Marlins.

Now, two years after the Giants released him following just two months with the team, the 27-year-old is likely to be invited to the All-Star Game and could become the National League's batting champion.

Currently, no one in all of Major League Baseball has shown a greater improvement in batting average compared to last year than Lopez, with an increase of .088.

The other two batters who have improved the most in the Manfred League this year, rounding out the top three, are Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals and Oneil Cruz of the Pittsburgh Pirates. We're not talking about “celery legs” here.

And here's how Lopez managed to pull off these feats. After posting a .246 batting average last year, with a low career OPS+ of 91 after more than 1,000 plate appearances, he worked with Marlins hitting coach Pedro Guerrero this winter to revamp his approach at the plate.

The idea was to use his legs more in his swing and drive into the ball while shifting his weight forward.

This has paid off with significant increases in batting average and power against fastballs, as well as improved bat speed. As a result, Lopez's ground balls are getting through the infield rather than resulting in outs.

And there's no sign of an offensive slowdown on his part.

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