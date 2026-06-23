MLB in Brief: Aaron Boone Is Angry | The Justin Steele Story

Aaron Boone is upset

He doesn't understand how Jazz Chisholm Jr. can play with a lollipop in his mouth.

Aaron Boone was pissed off that Jazz Chisholm Jr. played with a lollipop in his mouth. Boone didn't realize it was the second time this season that Jazz had done it. pic.twitter.com/FagULjORxF — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 23, 2026

Jack Leiter Undergoes Ankle Surgery

A tough blow for the Rangers.

Jack Leiter Undergoes Arthroscopic Ankle Surgery https://t.co/eEt87NFekW pic.twitter.com/OuJ4Rwf8uC — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) June 23, 2026

Joe Ryan Traded?

Baseball executives would like to do so. Do the owners want to?

The Twins' front office would like to trade Joe Ryan and Ryan Jeffers at the deadline to accelerate their rebuild, per @ragazzoreport. New owner Tom Pohlad, however, may want to buy at the deadline given how weak the American League is this year. pic.twitter.com/lS7afhCiuE — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) June 22, 2026

Making room for the young players

If Sean Keys forces the Blue Jays' hand, what will they do?

Sean Keys is hitting .284/.411/.595 with 18 HR in the upper minors of the Jays' system. The left-handed-hitting first baseman/third baseman was a fourth-round pick in '24 . When asked about Keys, Ross Atkins said, “There's always a place for really good offensive players, and the more versatility you have on your roster, the better.” — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) June 23, 2026

Elly De La Cruz is back

Good news in Cincinnati.

Elly De La Cruz will return tonight for the Reds pic.twitter.com/TyEkdaqZYz — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 23, 2026

Justin Steele won't be a starter in 2026

If he returns, he'll be a reliever. He won't have time to build up his arm as a starter.

Cubs GM Jed Hoyer told @mullyhaugh that he does not expect Justin Steele to start any games this season. Hoyer pointed to a healthy 2027 for Steele. He did not rule out Steele helping out in the bullpen at some point late in the summer. Listen to the full interview on the Audacy app. — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) June 23, 2026

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