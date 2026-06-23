MLB in Brief: Aaron Boone Is Angry | The Justin Steele Story

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Aaron Boone Is Angry | The Justin Steele Story
Credit: X.com

Aaron Boone is upset

He doesn't understand how Jazz Chisholm Jr. can play with a lollipop in his mouth.

Jack Leiter Undergoes Ankle Surgery

A tough blow for the Rangers.

Joe Ryan Traded?

Baseball executives would like to do so. Do the owners want to?

Making room for the young players

If Sean Keys forces the Blue Jays' hand, what will they do?

Elly De La Cruz is back

Good news in Cincinnati.

Justin Steele won't be a starter in 2026

If he returns, he'll be a reliever. He won't have time to build up his arm as a starter.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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