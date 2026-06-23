Jazz Chisholm Jr. and his lollipop in the middle of a game

The New York Yankees have now lost three straight games for the first time in just over a month. But that doesn't seem to bother Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the least.

In fact, during the Yankees' loss to the Detroit Tigers last night (Monday), the second baseman was seen with a lollipop in his mouth in the fifth inning while New York trailed 4-1.

Sunflower seeds, gum, now lollipops? pic.twitter.com/yDA4uWGBJ8 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 23, 2026

Former Yankees owner George Steinbrenner must have been turning in his grave.

Of course, it didn't take much for this to spark the ire of Big Apple fans, especially since Chisholm finished the game with two strikeouts and now has a very disappointing .226 batting average this year.

Admittedly, sucking on a lollipop in the middle of a game isn't the worst thing an MLB player could do on the field.

But it highlights a glaring lack of professionalism on Chisholm's part and points to a deeper attitude problem than what's visible on the surface since his arrival in the Bronx in 2024—he has been at the center of several scandals in recent years.

In fact, just last month, Chisholm sparked an outcry after wearing an AirPod during a game, although this was later denied.

The 28-year-old, who doesn't wear a cup during games, clearly isn't getting the benefit of the doubt right now, and he has only himself to blame. And the lollipop incident won't help his case at all.

What if the Yankees cut ties with their young prospect before the trade deadline?

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