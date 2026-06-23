Ivan Demidov: The Hidden Card in the Elias Pettersson Case

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Ivan Demidov: The Hidden Card in the Elias Pettersson Case
Credit: NHL.com

Will the Canucks trade Elias Pettersson?

We know that the center, who earns an average of $11.6 million per year through 2032, could be on his way out. The Canucks are rebuilding, and letting him go elsewhere might make sense.

But for that to happen, of course, the Vancouver franchise would have to take on some of his salary, and his market value can't be too high.

The Canadiens' name has come up in trade talks recently. I don't think that's the best solution—he's frail and doesn't seem like the perfect teammate.

But since he's a talented center, his name is being mentioned. The Canucks would be open to matching the offer, and the player would be open to a change of scenery… even though, as Marco D'Amico said, it's not clear whether Montreal would be part of his plans.

Would including Brendan Gallagher in a trade be a good idea? If that happens, it would make sense to send some salary the other way as well.

D'Amico also believes that the Canadiens' top prospects wouldn't be on the table. That speaks volumes about the Canucks player's value…

As I said, I don't think this is the deal of the century for the Habs, who can (must?) do better. But I understand what Maxim Lapierre means when he says it's possible to think that a trade could get him back on track.

He gives the example of Jack Eichel in Vegas. That makes him think the idea might not be as crazy as it seems.

And if he were to be traded to Montreal, the change of scenery could be significant on another level: that of his potential linemate.

According to sources throughout the league, playing alongside Ivan Demidov could breathe new life into Pettersson's career, which seems to have hit a plateau in Western Canada.

If Demidov is capable of helping Oliver Kapanen score 22…

I wonder what the Habs will do and if the Canucks will actually decide to take action and trade their veteran. We'll see what happens in the coming days.


In a nutshell

– Other teams have to adapt.

– What's the latest on this story?

– What do you think?

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