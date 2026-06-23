Ivan Demidov: The Hidden Card in the Elias Pettersson Case

Will the Canucks trade Elias Pettersson?

We know that the center, who earns an average of $11.6 million per year through 2032, could be on his way out. The Canucks are rebuilding, and letting him go elsewhere might make sense.

But for that to happen, of course, the Vancouver franchise would have to take on some of his salary, and his market value can't be too high.

The Canadiens' name has come up in trade talks recently. I don't think that's the best solution—he's frail and doesn't seem like the perfect teammate.

But since he's a talented center, his name is being mentioned. The Canucks would be open to matching the offer, and the player would be open to a change of scenery… even though, as Marco D'Amico said, it's not clear whether Montreal would be part of his plans.

There are a few hurdles, of course, most notably EP40's full NMC. I've been told he's open to a move, but I don't know if Montreal would be one of those teams. But, given the excitement and positive energy surrounding the team lately, there's reason for optimism. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 23, 2026

Would including Brendan Gallagher in a trade be a good idea? If that happens, it would make sense to send some salary the other way as well.

D'Amico also believes that the Canadiens' top prospects wouldn't be on the table. That speaks volumes about the Canucks player's value…

I don't expect that any of the Canadiens' top-5 prospects would be on the table, if it were to go down that road. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 23, 2026

As I said, I don't think this is the deal of the century for the Habs, who can (must?) do better. But I understand what Maxim Lapierre means when he says it's possible to think that a trade could get him back on track.

He gives the example of Jack Eichel in Vegas. That makes him think the idea might not be as crazy as it seems.

I've always hated the idea, but I've been thinking about it for the past few days. What's on my mind is the difference between Eichel in Buffalo and Eichel in Vegas. I'm not saying I'd do it, but it's tempting… especially if we can get him for 8–9 million. If we've been… https://t.co/4ACvB3v2Kv — Maxim Lapierre (@Lappy14) June 23, 2026

And if he were to be traded to Montreal, the change of scenery could be significant on another level: that of his potential linemate.

According to sources throughout the league, playing alongside Ivan Demidov could breathe new life into Pettersson's career, which seems to have hit a plateau in Western Canada.

And I can already see the concerns about character, size, production, etc., coming up in the comments. They're warranted, to a degree, but… All I can say is, many people across the league whom I've spoken to say the same thing: Ivan Demidov could supercharge his career. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 23, 2026

If Demidov is capable of helping Oliver Kapanen score 22…

I wonder what the Habs will do and if the Canucks will actually decide to take action and trade their veteran. We'll see what happens in the coming days.

In a nutshell

– Other teams have to adapt.

A world where everyone wants to play in Dallas, Florida, or Vegas. Here's the new NHL (@JBernierJDM). https://t.co/p2YoSNKQgW — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 23, 2026

– What's the latest on this story?

NEW: One NHL captain got his wish, being traded to his preferred destination. So what does the Brady Tkachuk trade now mean for the Red Wings and Dylan Larkin? Unpacking the ripple effects: https://t.co/knnvlh2BUE — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) June 23, 2026

– What do you think?