Brady Tkachuk wants us to believe that he didn’t choose Florida for his brother’s sake

Brady Tkachuk has left Ottawa. No one is surprised.

The Panthers' newest player made a point of paying tribute to the Ottawa Senators on social media. He thanked the franchise and said the city will always hold a special place in his heart.

And as you can see in the comments, not everyone believes him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brady Tkachuk (@bradytkachuk)

He also made a point of thanking the people of Ottawa and the Sens organization in the most recent episode of his podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother Matthew.

But then he started talking about the Panthers. And that's where I have a problem.

The guy has every right to want to play in Florida, and he has every right to ask for a trade. But what he doesn't have the right to do is keep taking people for fools.

After insisting that it was ridiculous to even mention a change of scenery in recent weeks, he tried to make us believe that he “took his brother out of the equation” when it came time to find his next team.

He says that every time he faced the Panthers, he told himself they were a wonderful team with a chance to win every year. That's what motivated his decision.

We believe Tkachuk when he says he loves the team. It's a really great hockey team.

But he has no right to say (especially without being asked by a reporter) that he “took his brother out of the equation” when it came time to put the Panthers at the top of his list. Everyone knows that's completely false.

I'll say it again: he has every right to want to play with his brother. But he should act like a man and just say so instead of lying… especially when no one even asked him the question.

In a nutshell

– Official.

We'll see how this plays out pic.twitter.com/zg3TMDvGzj — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 23, 2026

– D.J. Smith as an assistant coach in Edmonton.

#Oilers also announced D.J. Smith as an associate coach under Mike Babcock—no surprise there. — Brennan Klak (@nhlupdate) June 23, 2026

– When will Minnesota offer a contract extension?

David Pagnotta: Regarding Quinn Hughes negotiations with the Wild: I'd be pretty surprised if that [extension] doesn't get finalized, whether it's on July 1…I'm expecting something around that time – Morning Cuppa Hockey (6/22) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 23, 2026

– Oh boy.