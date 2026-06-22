The Sens are getting roasted on Facebook because of a… weird post

Brady Tkachuk is no longer a member of the Ottawa Senators.

The organization clearly wants to move on to the next step… because it changed its cover photo on its Facebook page.

And let's just say that the post in question is causing a stir for all the wrong reasons.

In fact, the Sens have changed their photo to one that reads:

Who's next? – Ottawa Senators

And that… was all it took for people to start poking fun at the Sens in the comments. Because, after all, the timing of that photo is a little funny.

Who's next for what? To be traded? To leave the team? To be named captain? All kinds of theories were floated in the comments… in a pretty humorous way.

Ah, the Sens…

It seems like the organization is always putting its foot in its mouth for no good reason. It literally seems like the club does it on purpose sometimes, just to get itself into trouble… and to be made fun of like this.

It's clearly never going to change…

The club's image isn't at its best right now.

The Brady Tkachuk situation isn't helping, and it makes you wonder if the departure of the American captain (who seemed fed up with playing in Canada) might help things get back on track a bit. It's a bummer in a way because the club's fans are passionate… and it's been a long time since Ottawa has seen the sun shine again.

But there's still work to be done before we get to that point.

In a Nutshell

– It's well-deserved.

Patrice Bergeron has never liked talking about himself or taking credit for the Boston Bruins' successes. So the last five days have forced him to work on himself a little! https://t.co/Jo2RnyEMte — Kevin Dubé (@KDubeJDQ) June 22, 2026

– Oh yeah?

Friedman on 32TP reports that Tarasenko is switching agents, which most likely means he won't be returning to the Wild. — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 22, 2026

– Enjoy the read.

Canada at the World Cup | Moïse Bombito's “remarkable journey” https://t.co/O4QRLGVaqk — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) June 22, 2026

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