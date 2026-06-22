The Panthers have given up on the draft… and it’s working

There are some teams that don't believe in first-round picks.

Obviously, we're not talking about the terrible teams that draft highly talented players, like Macklin Celebrini. A pick that high—you keep it up your sleeve.

We're talking more about successful teams that calculate the odds of a 27th overall pick making an impact.

Clearly, the Florida Panthers are among them. Bill Zito, who's been in the role since 2020, has made only two first-round picks as the Panthers' GM: in 2020 and 2021. That was back when his team was going nowhere.

But since then, he hasn't stopped trading his first-round picks to improve the team.

In fact, from 2022 to 2029, Zito has traded his first-round picks (or other picks acquired elsewhere) for established players who have helped win the Cup—and who will help the team compete for another championship ring.

Mackie Samoskevich, drafted in 2021, was sent to Seattle in exchange for a first-round pick… to acquire Brady Tkachuk.

Florida has traded eight first-round picks since 2021. pic.twitter.com/mayOXdDnvr — Ryan Pike (@RyanNPike) June 22, 2026

Unless they have a protected top-10 pick in 2029 or Bill Zito is traded by then, the next time the Panthers will have a first-round pick will be in 2030.

That's another decade away.

There are quite a few first-round picks on the roster, but they weren't drafted by Zito. In fact, the only one he drafted is Anton Lundell, selected in 2020. Other teams will be interested in him, by the way, if Zito feels like pulling off another bold move.

To each his own approach… but let's just say the Panthers' approach has yielded excellent results so far.

In a nutshell

– New contract in Edmonton.

Sounds like Connor Murphy is extending with the Oilers. 5 years at 4.1m per season. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 22, 2026

– Oh, really?

He might be playing somewhere other than Colorado in 2026–2027 https://t.co/nVnh3rLBlH — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 22, 2026

– Will he sign?