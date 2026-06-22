Picks #9 and #25: Steve Staios’ cell phone rang during a press conference

Senators General Manager Steve Staios spoke with the media early this afternoon.

And I don't think I need to spell it out for you to understand why he was in front of the reporters to answer their questions.

Things are pretty chaotic in Ottawa right now, after all. Especially since last night's Brady Tkachuk trade…

In the opening minutes of his press conference, Staios confirmed that the younger of the two Tkachuk brothers had asked to be traded. The two men met in New Jersey in recent weeks, and Brady shared with him his desire to be traded.

Interesting.

But the part that really caught everyone's attention was when Staios's phone started ringing… before he took the opportunity to discuss other teams' interest in the No. 9 and No. 25 picks in the upcoming draft, which were acquired in the Tkachuk trade.

It made for a rather… unique moment.

Staios calls the interest in No. 9 and No. 25 “robust” as his phone rings #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) June 22, 2026

Did he really get a call from another GM while he was speaking to the media? Or, if not… is there a world in which all of this was planned?

Staios certainly could have staged a phone call by making sure to bring his cell phone with him to put on a show and put pressure on the teams interested in those picks…

One thing is certain: Steve Staios really didn't look like a guy who intends to select a player with the 9th overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Sens' GM was clear: he doesn't want to rebuild, and he wants to use the picks he has on hand to bring in immediate help.

Which, in fact, makes sense… because the core in Ottawa isn't that old. By adding one or two good forwards to the lineup, it could help take the focus off Tkachuk to some extent… and I imagine that's the plan right now.

It remains to be seen, however, whether he'll be able to achieve his goal… because we know that's easier said than done.

Staios isn't looking to move up in the draft. He's looking to use that No. 9 pick to get some help because he doesn't want this group to take a step back #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) June 22, 2026

In a Nutshell

– Stay tuned.

Staios says there hasn't been any discussion regarding the captaincy. Will talk with coach Travis Green #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) June 22, 2026

– That's good to hear.

Captain Nick Suzuki doesn't seem too rusty—he pulled off some nice dribbles and shots to the top corner in this clip. @DLCoulisses #GoHabsGo #Suzuki #NHL pic.twitter.com/XybjACaUvb — Patrick Guillet (@PatGuillet) June 22, 2026

– The stage is set.