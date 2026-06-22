All-Star Game: Ernie Clement Leads the American Player in Voting

When Blue Jays fans vote for the All-Star Game, they don't hold back.

And since Canada is so much larger than any single market in the United States, this often gives Blue Jays players an edge.

In the most recent voting update, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was once again leading the American League first basemen in votes.

Ernie Clement, meanwhile, leads the voting at second base. Several other players are on track to finish in the top 2 (or top 6 for outfielders) and have a real chance of being selected as starters for the All-Star Game.

VOTING UPDATE SIX Blue Jays remain in Finalist positions Varsh and Sanchy are SO CLOSE to being Finalists in the outfield Voting closes at noon ET on Thursday – so KEEP VOTING up to 5x per day: https://t.co/s7rxDvexK1 pic.twitter.com/vrjlKiv1A9 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 22, 2026

Clement's case is impressive. After all, compared to his teammates, he truly deserves to be a starter in the All-Star Game.

So when you combine that with the fact that he plays for the Blue Jays, it's clear the votes are pouring in for him.

Updated vote leaders for the MLB All-Star Game… pic.twitter.com/nOYnua08L5 — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) June 22, 2026

As of now, he's leading the American League in votes. So he wouldn't have to worry about a thing: if things don't change in the next three days, he'll be in the All-Star Game.

He wouldn't even have to make it to the “final round” for the second base spot, since the player with the most votes in each league automatically qualifies.

Seeing him overtake Aaron Judge (who's injured, but still) and the rest of the field is no small feat, let's be honest.

Usually, it's the Yankees' captain who gets the automatic spot…

These American League players are leading the way in All-Star voting! Vote 5 times daily through June 25 at https://t.co/qZ7xq4aEem pic.twitter.com/qmb2Jp4FjV — MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2026

In the National League, Shohei Ohtani is ahead of Clement—obviously—in total votes. They're the only two with more than two million votes.

That's pretty remarkable.

These National League players are leading the way in All-Star voting! Vote 5 times a day through June 25 at https://t.co/qZ7xq4aEem pic.twitter.com/FSCYyf58Lx — MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2026

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