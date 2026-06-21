Transfer Deadline: Top 3 Players Likely to Change Teams

We're currently about six weeks away from the MLB trade deadline, but the rumor mill is definitely in full swing. While not all the names popping up in speculation will necessarily change teams, some players are more likely to end up elsewhere.

Here are three of them, starting with two-time Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.

Despite his status as a left-handed pitcher on loan, there's no doubt he'll be traded and that he'll be the most valuable player on the market this season. The 29-year-old has recovered surprisingly quickly from his elbow injury and showed great form during his return to the mound last week.

Any team that feels a top pitcher is all it needs to become a true World Series contender will certainly be in the mix in the coming weeks. The Detroit Tigers are seeking pitchers and position players close to the majors in exchange for Skubal's services.

Let's stay on the mound, as Joe Ryan of the Minnesota Twins is set to leave the Twin Cities. Ryan has posted a 3.43 ERA and a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 22.8% over the past three years, establishing himself as one of the league's most consistent starting pitchers.

Let's now turn to the position players to round out the top three with Jeremy Pena. Of course, the question is whether the Houston Astros will actually decide to move on from their young star.

A franchise cornerstone who was named World Series MVP in his rookie season, the shortstop has recovered from a hamstring injury earlier this year and is having a solid season so far.

The 28-year-old is running the bases well and playing solid defense, while putting up above-average offensive numbers in the Manfred era. With a team that's going nowhere, Houston needs to seize the opportunity to rebuild.

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