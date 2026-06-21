Rocket Head Coach: Benoît Groulx Has Not Been Contacted

The Laval Rocket recently lost its head coach, Pascal Vincent, after he accepted the position of assistant coach with the Seattle Kraken.

The head coaching position is therefore currently vacant with the Rocket, as the team awaits the announcement of Vincent's successor.

There are several options on the table for Kent Hughes and his team.

Daniel Jacob's name has been mentioned frequently; he knows the Rocket very well, having served as an assistant coach there for five seasons between 2018 and 2026, and it was also thought that Benoît Groulx would be in the running.

Well, to everyone's surprise, the Quebec-based coach has not been contacted by the Rocket—at least not yet.

Laval Rocket: Benoît Groulx has not been contacted by the Canadiens, and Pascal Vincent is reportedly set to be succeeded by Daniel Jacob. @RDSca https://t.co/cIlnzbntjY — Eric Leblanc (@eleblancRDS) June 21, 2026

That's what Groulx himself told Éric Leblanc of RDS; you can find the full interview right here.

Groulx would nevertheless be a prime candidate to become the Rocket's head coach, given his extensive experience—both in the American Hockey League with the Rochester Americans (2008–2010) and the Syracuse Crunch (2016–2023), as well as in Europe with Traktor Chelyabinsk (2024–2025) in the KHL and in Zug, Switzerland, this season.

In short, Groulx knows the job and would therefore be a great option for the Rocket.

It's therefore surprising that he hasn't been contacted, but perhaps the Habs are still waiting before finalizing this matter and naming their new head coach.

In short, this is a situation to watch closely in the coming weeks.

In a Nutshell

– Unbelievable.

Frances Tiafoe has earned his 4th career @atptour title with a 64/64 victory over Taylor Fritz in Halle, Germany A meaningful win on #FathersDay with Tiafoe's dad, Frances Sr., who literally laid the groundwork for his career as a maintenance worker @JTCCtennis https://t.co/mgMCkYmyX4 pic.twitter.com/nXVnJA0frq — Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) June 21, 2026

– Read more.

From Father to Son | Hockey: A Family Affair! https://t.co/1ddMvea6fP — Toutsurlehockey.com (@Toutsurlehockey) June 21, 2026

– Stay tuned.