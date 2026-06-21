MLB in Brief: Pat Murphy to Undergo Two Surgeries | Freddy Peralta Isn’t Doing Enough
Pat Murphy will undergo two surgeries
He will undergo back surgery on Thursday and hip surgery during the All-Star Game. He does not expect to miss any games.
Ryan Jeffers to New York?
The Yankees want him.
Freddy Peralta isn't delivering enough
The Mets aren't getting their money's worth.
Happy Father's Day
We hope our readers have a great day.
Speaking of Father's Day:
Ricky Tiedemann continues to improve
He pitched another solid inning yesterday.
Making History
Kazuma Okamoto hit 16 home runs in his first 75 career games with the Blue Jays.
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