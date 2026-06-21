MLB in Brief: Pat Murphy to Undergo Two Surgeries | Freddy Peralta Isn’t Doing Enough

Pat Murphy will undergo two surgeries

He will undergo back surgery on Thursday and hip surgery during the All-Star Game. He does not expect to miss any games.

Pat Murphy's back surgery on Thursday will be the prelude to right hip surgery, which remains scheduled for the first day of the All-Star break. In both cases, Murph does not anticipate missing any Brewers games. — Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) June 20, 2026

Ryan Jeffers to New York?

The Yankees want him.

Sunday notebook: How Brewers' Jake Bauers conquered his fears and anxiety to find All-Star form https://t.co/g8dMlXLmcn — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 21, 2026

Freddy Peralta isn't delivering enough

The Mets aren't getting their money's worth.

Freddy Peralta isn't pitching well enough to help the Mets—or boost his trade value: https://t.co/KSUvlqCKec — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) June 21, 2026

Happy Father's Day

We hope our readers have a great day.

Speaking of Father's Day:

“Those times, I didn't realize how good they were until I got out of it…” Ahead of Father's Day, Daulton Varsho told me some old stories about hanging out with the early-2000s Phillies and his first baseball idols alongside his dad, Gary. #BlueJays https://t.co/vk7ZrCsrZx — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 18, 2026

Ricky Tiedemann continues to improve

He pitched another solid inning yesterday.

Ricky Tiedemann pitched a scoreless inning at the Complex yesterday with a pair of strikeouts in his second rehab appearance. His fastball reached 98. — Damon (@Damon98_) June 21, 2026

Making History

Kazuma Okamoto hit 16 home runs in his first 75 career games with the Blue Jays.

Big Oak is making his mark in Blue Jays history : Blue Jays vs. Cubs TODAY at 2 p.m. ET on Sportsnet pic.twitter.com/wk8shpXMa6 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 21, 2026

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