MLB in Brief: Pat Murphy to Undergo Two Surgeries | Freddy Peralta Isn’t Doing Enough

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Pat Murphy to Undergo Two Surgeries | Freddy Peralta Isn’t Doing Enough
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Pat Murphy will undergo two surgeries

He will undergo back surgery on Thursday and hip surgery during the All-Star Game. He does not expect to miss any games.

Ryan Jeffers to New York?

The Yankees want him.

Freddy Peralta isn't delivering enough

The Mets aren't getting their money's worth.

Happy Father's Day

We hope our readers have a great day.

Speaking of Father's Day:

Ricky Tiedemann continues to improve

He pitched another solid inning yesterday.

Making History

Kazuma Okamoto hit 16 home runs in his first 75 career games with the Blue Jays.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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