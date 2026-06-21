Mike Trout is considering entering his first home run contest

Mike Trout has never participated in the home run derby during his career.

But as surprising as it may seem, the Angels veteran might say yes this year.

According to Bob Nightengale (USA Today), the fact that the contest is being held in Philadelphia, close to where he grew up, is a factor that could sway him to say yes.

Of course, he'd have to be invited first. But if he is, he'll give it some thought.

Sunday notebook: How Brewers' Jake Bauers conquered his fears and anxiety to find All-Star form https://t.co/g8dMlXLmcn — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) June 21, 2026

Obviously, for Major League Baseball, it would be great to have Mike Trout face off against Bryce Harper at the Phillies' stadium during the competition.

But are the Angels' front office happy that Trout wants to show up there for the competition?

The outfielder, who is likely to make his first All-Star Game appearance since 2023, is prone to injuries. In fact, he's currently on the injured list.

I know the new format will be less grueling for the players, but is it a good idea to have the veteran risk an injury?

Do the Angels want to see him lose his rhythm? Does the team want to risk, at his age, seeing him potentially look bad?

I imagine the folks in Anaheim are thinking about it.

That said, Trout has done so much for the franchise that if he tells his bosses he wants to participate in the contest, I hope they'll let him go without making a fuss. Trout has the right to do whatever he wants.

We'll see in due time if Trout gets invited. But now that he's made his point, I expect the invitation to follow.

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