Darren Raddysh: A Toronto broadcaster thinks the Lightning are hiding something

Darren Raddysh will continue his career with the Maple Leafs. The defenseman, who just had a breakout season in Tampa Bay, hit the jackpot by signing an eight-year contract worth $8.5 million per year.

For a guy who just had his first breakout season (at age 30), that's a huge contract.

That said, it's worth noting that the Leafs needed the Lightning's help to make this happen. In order to give him the eighth year of the contract, the Lightning had to reach an agreement with Raddysh before trading him immediately afterward.

And Sid Seixeiro, in light of all this, has some serious questions. On his podcast, the Toronto host pondered this situation… and he thinks the Lightning know something the Leafs don't.

Because he finds it pretty strange to see the Lightning go out of their way to help a division rival like that.

In Seixeiro's view, Julien BriseBois can't be particularly afraid of Raddysh if he helped the Leafs acquire him for so long. Especially since the compensation, in reality, isn't exactly significant.

A mere fifth-round pick isn't a big deal.

It's possible that the Lightning simply decided (or realized) they weren't going to keep Raddysh and tried to get some kind of value for him rather than lose him for nothing. And if Raddysh had already decided he was going to sign with Toronto, that didn't exactly put the Lightning in a position of strength, which could explain the meager return.

Because the truth is, Raddysh held all the power. He could have gone to Toronto even without this trade, and getting something in return makes the Lightning look a little better.

But it's true, when you look at the big picture, that the Lightning still did a favor for a division rival by helping the Leafs sign Raddysh to an eight-year deal. Let's see if that comes back to haunt the Florida team.

In a Nutshell

– Calling all interested parties.

Do you have a question for our future prospects drafted in 2026? Submit it via the link below, and they might answer it in a video soon! Submit a question ↓ #GoHabsGo | @RDSca — Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) June 20, 2026

– Great news.

Quebec natives Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle have re-signed with the Montreal Victoire Jade Downie-Landry has signed a standard two-year contract, while Alexandra Labelle has signed a standard one-year contract. Quebec natives Jade Downie-Landry and… pic.twitter.com/YkPmLmf7Ah — Montreal Victoire (@PWHL_Montreal) June 20, 2026

– Nice.

Despite his early exit from the tournament, he'll remain a key part of the Canadian team's staff https://t.co/1M3j9HZfzK — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 20, 2026

– Things are shaking up with the Blue Jays.

– Defeat for Zverev in Halle.