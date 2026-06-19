The Rays have no surefire hope

After a start to the season that far exceeded expectations, the Tampa Bay Rays have been struggling lately, having just been swept by the Los Angeles Dodgers and losing six of their last ten games. After leading the American League East, they now trail the New York Yankees by three games at the top of the division.

But fortunately for the Rays, they have an excellent farm system, with the trades of Brandon Lowe and Shane Baz during the last offseason having replenished the minor league ranks.

And according to Jim Bowden of The Athletic, Tampa Bay is willing to part with any prospect in the organization.

I don't think President of Baseball Operations Erik Neander has any untouchable prospects in his system at this point, if the right trade comes along.

The Rays could therefore make a big move before the trade deadline and will be ones to watch closely in the coming weeks.

Starting with the Tarik Skubal situation, since an addition to the starting rotation is certainly needed, especially with Shane McClanahan pitching for the first time since 2023 and Griffin Jax and Ian Seymour—two relievers converted to starters.

Tampa certainly has the assets to push the Detroit Tigers to make a trade. Outfielder Theo Gillen and catcher Nathan Flewelling could be part of a potential deal, as could pitcher Brody Hopkins, who is considered their top pitching prospect.

The Rays are still in an excellent position in the American League playoff race, but they'll need to be very active if they want to stay in the thick of the competition.

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