RUMOR | Josh Anderson has reportedly put his Montreal home up for sale

There are several reasons to sell your home.

You're thinking about starting a family and need more space…

Your kids have moved out and you want something smaller…

You're getting divorced and need a new place to call home…

You're making more money than before and want to live in something even more luxurious…

Or the opposite!

In short, there isn't just ONE reason for moving.

Where am I going with this? This morning, I was informed that Josh Anderson had hired a real estate agent to sell his Montreal property located near Mount Royal Park.

After checking the facts: Josh Anderson does indeed own a house near the Montreal General Hospital, and he has reportedly asked a real estate agent from Sotheby's (known for selling luxury homes) to sell the home he's lived in for the past five years.

The question remains: why…

Will he be traded in the coming days? I have SERIOUS doubts about that.

Is he planning an announcement à la Shea Weber and Carey Price—something along the lines of “I'm finishing out my contract on the long-term injured list and then I'm out the door”? People (very) close to the Habs have told me they haven't received any indication of this. And in my opinion, they would have if that were the case…

The most likely explanation as of this afternoon is this: Josh Anderson, just as Max Pacioretty did in 2017, has decided to move into a home better suited to his family situation. Remember, Anderson became a dad a year ago.

“But Max—he only has one year left on his contract. Would he move without knowing where he'll be playing a year and a half from now?”

The reality for NHL players isn't the same as ours. Pacioretty had two years left on his contract when he moved… and he was traded a year before it expired. In short, if Josh and his wife decided they wanted a bigger house—better located for raising a family—it makes sense to think they just decided to move; that's it.

However, he may have heard that the Canadiens also wanted to extend his contract. The collective bargaining agreement will allow for that starting July 1.

Once Gallagher is off to pastures new and with the salary cap set to rise substantially in the coming years, there's clearly a scenario where Anderson could stay in Montreal for several more years. Especially given the playoff runs he's been part of and the fact that the coming years promise to be full of excitement in Montreal!

No, the fact that Josh Anderson is selling his house doesn't mean he's played his last game for the Canadiens.

It's worth noting that the Anderson family has already left Montreal and will be spending much of the summer in the Toronto area.

Extension

Why didn't I share the address of Anderson's house so you could check it out on Google Maps? Because people close to the organization recently let me know that several players have found public life in Montreal pretty rough these past few months.

Maybe I'll do it once it's sold. We'll see.

Some fans filmed the Habs guys while they were having a drink at a bar…

Others—who didn't have any bad intentions at first—went to Nick Suzuki's house to ask him for an autograph…

There's a line between their private lives and their public lives… and that line isn't always clear. Nor is it the same for everyone.

And it can change over time…

In short, when they're on the ice in Brossard or at the airport, I'm okay with it. But at their homes, not so much. That's it.

I wanted to share this news from this morning because it's connected in one way or another to his future as a Canadiens player.