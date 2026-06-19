Rumor Corner: Vegas is reportedly trying to sign Dylan Larkin

The NHL season officially ended a little less than a week ago, and teams are already busy preparing for the upcoming season.

There could be a lot of movement across the league in the coming weeks.

Here are the latest updates from all corners of Gary Bettman's league.

Detroit and Vegas are in talks regarding Dylan Larkin.

Dylan Larkin, whose name has been linked to the Canadiens, among others, has been at the center of numerous rumors since he requested a trade from his team.

However, according to David Pagnotta, who discussed Larkin's situation on the Morning Cuppa Hockey podcast, the player the Red Wings are demanding is Pavel Dorofeyev, a 25-year-old right winger who has scored 35 and 37 goals over the past two seasons.

David Pagnotta: If Detroit and Vegas are serious in their discussions involving Dylan Larkin, do the Wings insist on having Pavel Dorofeyev in the deal? If you're Vegas… do you believe he's going to be a consistent 30-35 goal scorer? – Morning Cuppa Hockey (6/18) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 20, 2026

Dorofeyev is currently a restricted free agent.

This suggests, in particular, that Detroit is looking for a player who can help the team immediately to make the playoffs, rather than future prospects.

John Carlson Wants to Sign in the East

John Carlson's stint with the Ducks—who acquired him last March—may have been only temporary, and he'll take advantage of his free agency.

According to David Pagnotta, who discussed the free-agent situation on the Chris Johnston Show, the 36-year-old defenseman would like to return to the Eastern Conference, though not necessarily to Washington.

It's understandable that at his age, Carlson—who has played his entire career in Washington—isn't necessarily eager to adjust to the long-trip routine of Western Conference teams.

Even though his best years are behind him, the veteran defenseman can bring a wealth of experience to a young team.

Several teams are reportedly interested in Jake McCabe.

There could still be some movement with the Leafs, as several teams are reportedly inquiring about the defenseman's health and future in Toronto, according to Darren Dreger, who appeared on the show “That's Hockey.”

Darren Dreger: Re Maple Leafs: I know that there are calls coming in about Jake McCabe; teams continue to look into McCabe's health and what his future might look like – That's Hockey (6/17) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 19, 2026

The arrival of Darren Raddysh in Toronto could be a game-changer for the Leafs' blue line, as they may look to trade one of their defensemen.

Several rumors had suggested Morgan Rielly was headed elsewhere, but the Leafs could also trade McCabe.

At 32, the defenseman is still under contract for four years at $4,513,102 per year.

In a Nutshell

– Small consolation.

– The Marlies are champions.

THE TORONTO MARLIES ARE CALDER CUP CHAMPIONS FOR THE SECOND TIME IN FRANCHISE HISTORY pic.twitter.com/2z44ohsdif — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 20, 2026

– Adam Foote has landed a job with the Mammoth.

He's staying in the West https://t.co/z4FWqzRHe7 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) June 20, 2026

– A solid start!