Joe Pavelski Thanks Martin St-Louis

Martin St-Louis didn't follow the typical path of a National Hockey League coach.

He didn't have to work his way up through multiple leagues to make a name for himself in the coaching world, and he didn't have to struggle before getting his big break. Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes approached him because they knew St-Louis's hockey IQ and recognized that the Canadiens' head coach possessed the qualities that would make him a good coach, even in the NHL.

That's also how Rod Brind'Amour got his opportunity in Carolina. There are parallels to be drawn between the two coaches, who both know how to show their passion for the game…

That said, St. Louis's hiring may have changed the way certain clubs operate in the future. And we saw a prime example of this in Toronto, when the Leafs interviewed Joe Pavelski for the head coaching position (which was vacant at the time).

Pavelski himself admitted to Pierre LeBrun (The Athletic) that if he had that opportunity—to be interviewed for an NHL head coaching position—it was in part thanks to what St. Louis and Brind'Amour have done in recent years.

And that's why the former Sharks (and Stars) player is thanking the Canadiens' head coach:

Just for having this opportunity (the interview with the Leafs), I have to give a big thank you to Martin St-Louis and Rod Brind'Amour for everything they've accomplished and for their contributions to their teams. – Joe Pavelski

If you'd like to read Pierre LeBrun's article:

NEW for @TheAthletic

: I spoke with Joe Pavelski about what he says was a very good experience interviewing for the Leafs' coaching vacancy.

Plus, updates on the Raddysh sign-and-trade, and news on Pavel Zacha, Nico Hischier, Robert Thomas, Jamie Benn, and more in my latest Rumblings… — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 19, 2026

That's cool to see.

Because it really shows just how much Martin St-Louis's work is respected in the National Hockey League.

He arrived in Montreal with no experience as a head coach in the best hockey league on the planet… and today, people are talking about him as a good coach.

He's not perfect, and we can all agree on that. But he's led the team to the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and it's no coincidence that he finished the 24-25 season as a finalist for the Jack Adams Award.

And if his success can open the door for former players who want to become coaches after their careers, then that's a good thing, too.

In a Nutshell

– Well done.

The kind of captain every team looks for! Wishing you all the best in retirement, Jonathan Toews! pic.twitter.com/VmIq9zN8I2 — NHL (@NHL) June 19, 2026

– At least.

According to my sources, Ismaël Koné underwent successful surgery early this morning in Vancouver. According to my sources, Ismaël Koné underwent successful surgery early this morning in Vancouver. All we can do now is wish him a speedy recovery. @CANMNT_Official pic.twitter.com/LfF03BGCmn — Jeremy Filosa (@JeremyFilosa) June 19, 2026

– A comeback.

A champion returns. After winning two Stanley Cups with the Penguins, Ron Francis is back with the organization as Special Advisor, Hockey Operations. Details: https://t.co/7CJ096x5c1 pic.twitter.com/N6xNfayC8V — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) June 19, 2026

– I can't wait to see if he'll be saying the same thing in a few years…