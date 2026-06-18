The Sabres are going to get weaker (and that’s good news for the Habs)

The Buffalo Sabres had a truly spectacular season.

They finished the season in first place in the Atlantic Division and fourth overall in the NHL standings.

That wasn't necessarily expected… and now the question is whether the Sabres will be able to keep up their momentum next season.

After all, the team risks losing Alex Tuch (to free agency) on the trade market this summer.

The Sabres traded Michael Kesselring to San Jose yesterday… and there are also rumors surrounding the possible departure of Bowen Byram, who is the subject of several trade rumors as of this writing.

The Sabres could lose some key players, then.

Multiple teams are exploring a trade with the Buffalo Sabres involving defenseman Bo Byram. Byram has one year left on his contract before becoming an unrestricted free agent. His agent, Darren Ferris, has a history of sending players to the open market. This is a factor in trade discussions. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 18, 2026

The Sabres could be weakened… and the same goes for other teams in the division where the Habs play.

1. The Leafs don't seem to know what their plan is for next season. They have the first overall pick in the upcoming draft, but there are key players (Matthew Knies, Auston Matthews, and Morgan Rielly) who could be on their way out.

Things could get tough in Toronto in '26–'27…

2. The Red Wings are going to trade Dylan Larkin, and that's likely to hurt. The team missed the playoffs again last season, and without its captain, it's hard to believe they'll be able to make any progress…

3. The Bruins will have room to make a big move ($15M), but there are still plenty of holes in their lineup. They'll have to work hard to improve, too…

The Sens, the Lightning, and the Panthers (who will be healthy) could make life difficult for the Habs. But the Atlantic Division seems more wide open than ever right now (though that could change in the coming weeks)… and it will be up to the Canadiens to take advantage of it if the picture remains the same.

Especially if Kent Hughes is able to achieve his goals by acquiring two top-6 players (including a center) and a right-handed defenseman.

In a nutshell

– Phew. That complicates things for Canada…

– Oh, really?

Pierre LeBrun: I think for [coach] DJ Smith, both Toronto and Edmonton would be possibilities – Oilers Now (6/17) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 18, 2026

– Awesome!