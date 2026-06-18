Shohei Ohtani is starting to struggle on the mound

This season, Shohei Ohtani is definitely back as a starting pitcher. We saw him return last year starting in the middle of the season, but that was mostly in a limited role.

But in 2026, he has truly returned to his role as a starting pitcher.

And even though Ohtani doesn't necessarily go deep into his starts, he's had an excellent start to the season. In his first 10 starts of the season, he allowed just five earned runs.

Except that over his last two starts, things have been a lot tougher for the Japanese pitcher. He allowed three earned runs to the Pirates last week… before giving up four to the Rays yesterday.

And given that he's recently developed blisters on his hand, one has to wonder just how much this is affecting his performance.

Shohei Ohtani's first 10 starts of the year: 5 ER total; Shohei Ohtani's last 2 starts: 7 ER . Can't convince me it's not because of that blister pic.twitter.com/sc0NviBtAp — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 17, 2026

Ohtani is still having an incredible season on the mound overall. The Japanese pitcher has a 1.47 ERA in 12 starts in 2026, but his last two outings are cause for some concern.

In fact, it's mainly the condition of his hand that's causing concern. We know that blisters can be problematic for a pitcher and aren't necessarily easy to prevent.

It will be interesting to see if Ohtani, who pitches only once a week, will have his workload adjusted by the Dodgers. We know the team's priority is to be in peak form in October, and ensuring that Ohtani is in top health by then might require an adjusted workload.

Because even though Ohtani claims it doesn't affect him, there are reasons to believe it's a factor behind his two recent, somewhat more difficult outings. And seeing him pitch with a bloodied finger isn't exactly reassuring.

Shohei Ohtani was bloodied up, both metaphorically and physically, during the 5th inning. He has been dealing with a blister for a while now, though Dave Roberts has labeled it a non-issue. However, it is persisting and something to keep an eye on.https://t.co/eX4E6CtYoc — Nelson Espinal (@nelson__espinal) June 17, 2026

PMLB

Enjoy the show.

Podcast from @passion_mlb with Pascal Harvey and @SebasBerrouard Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s struggles and Giants players on the market are on the agenda https://t.co/lKKv9lGbKG — Charles-Alexis Brisebois (@Charles__Alexis) June 18, 2026

Blue Jays win.

#BlueJays win 3-0. They'll have a chance at their first sweep since the season opener when Yesavage faces Sonny Gray tomorrow. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 18, 2026

Andrew Painter in the AAA.

The Phillies had no choice but to put Andrew Painter's rookie season on hold after a 7.06 ERA in 65 innings. They had already begun discussing options with other teams regarding No. 5 starters and swingmen. Here's a story on where Painter and the Phillies go from here, by @charlottevarnes: https://t.co/s9Qk6P63xp — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) June 17, 2026

Tyler Heineman to Anaheim.

OFFICIAL: We've traded C Tyler Heineman to the Angels in exchange for cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/g5G98AZDco — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) June 17, 2026

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