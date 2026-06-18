Possible buyout for Gallagher; no talks between Dach and the Habs; and Dobes’ contract

The Canadiens said they wanted to handle the Brendan Gallagher situation with respect.

That's only natural, because we all know just how highly regarded the veteran is within the Montreal organization.

And that's also why the Habs are willing to do whatever it takes to allow him to continue his career elsewhere.

There's a scenario in which Gally is traded by the Canadiens (and there's a lot of talk about the Canucks being logical candidates), but there's also another scenario in which Kent Hughes decides to buy out the forward's contract.

Because, once again, the goal is to give him the chance to have another opportunity. This sentence from Arpon Basu's article (The Athletic) sums up the situation well:

We're told the Canadiens are willing to do whatever it takes to accommodate him and find him a team, including buying out his contract if that makes things easier. – Arpon Basu

Here is the article in question:

The Canadiens enter a critical offseason coming off a season that exceeded all expectations. But the most important elements of it will be precision and patience, so as not to get caught up in the moment. Because that is often how mistakes are made. https://t.co/4GJIVR9qlb — Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) June 18, 2026

Obviously, it will be interesting to follow Gally's situation. But let's remember that if the Habs buy out his contract, it will come with penalties:

$3,833,333 against the salary cap in 26-27

$1,333,333 against the salary cap in 27-28

These aren't particularly costly penalties for the Canadiens. Especially not with the salary cap set to rise over the next two years…

And that might explain why management is considering this option to help Gally find a new team.

Still No Negotiations Between Kirby Dach and the Habs

Kirby Dach doesn't have a contract lined up for next season. He'll be eligible for restricted free agency, and we'll have to wait and see if the Canadiens offer him around $4 million for one year (his qualifying offer) to keep him in the organization.

But…

But according to Arpon Basu, the Habs and Dach's camp haven't started negotiating yet. There have been no contract talks to reach an agreement between the two sides, which is interesting because teams have until June 29 (at 5 p.m.) to submit a qualifying offer to their restricted free agents (RFAs).

Today is June 18…

Canadiens: 11 days to decide the fate of 11 players → https://t.co/p01b44gGDB — DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) June 18, 2026

The Dach situation—like Gally's—will be one to watch in the coming days.

And it's going to happen fast because June 29 is only eleven days away. Let's just say Kent Hughes will have several issues to resolve soon…

Jakub Dobes' Contract

If you were Kent Hughes… what would you do with Jakub Dobes?

Doby will enter the final year of his contract next season, and the Canadiens will need to start thinking about what they want to do with their goaltender. Do they offer him a contract extension quickly to secure his services long-term… or do they wait a bit to see if he can keep up his momentum and prove his worth, once and for all?

José Théodore (98.5 FM), for his part, would go with the second option.

I don't think he's proven himself enough to deserve a new contract before his current one expires. – José Théodore

And that's… even though Dobes was the best goalie in the National Hockey League during the playoffs:

Dobes will have the chance to prove himself because the net is his right now.

He'll be the one starting the season as the #1 goalie, and it'll be up to him to show that he deserves a bigger contract (if he hasn't already secured one) by then.

But this story will also be interesting to follow…

In a nutshell

– That's pretty special, though.

Ilia Morozov (No. 10-Ranked NA Skater) learned basic tumbling and coordination as a child while training in mixed martial arts, a sport he still uses today to help prepare for the next steps of his hockey journey. #NHLDraft Read more @NHLMedia: https://t.co/FqPPJEXOUC pic.twitter.com/FS7at9Hyec — NHL Public Relations (@NHLPR) June 18, 2026

– His name is making the rounds.

Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck has resurfaced in the rumor mill. @SpectorsHockey's Rumor Roundup: https://t.co/Ns5RT8ZIMR — The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) June 18, 2026

– It's a credit to him.