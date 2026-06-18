Passion MLB Roster Update: Week 12

As a sign that the 2026 Major League Baseball season is fast approaching, we're already less than a month away from the All-Star Game, and things will be moving quickly in the coming weeks.

So without further ado, here's the latest edition of Passion MLB's power rankings. Last week's rankings are shown in parentheses.

1 – Los Angeles Dodgers (2)

2 – Atlanta Braves (1)

3 – Milwaukee Brewers (3)

4 – New York Yankees (4)

5 – Tampa Bay Rays (6)

6 – Chicago White Sox (11)

7 – Philadelphia Phillies (8)

8 – Seattle Mariners (7)

9 – St. Louis Cardinals (10)

10 – Cleveland Guardians (5)

11 – Pittsburgh Pirates (9)

12 – Chicago Cubs (12)

13 – Washington Nationals (16)

14 – San Diego Padres (17)

15 – Miami Marlins (19)

16 – Texas Rangers (13)

17 – Arizona Diamondbacks (14)

18 – Toronto Blue Jays (15)

19 – Sacramento Athletics (20)

20 – Baltimore Orioles (18)

21 – New York Mets (21)

22 – Cincinnati Reds (22)

23 – Houston Astros (23)

24 – Minnesota Twins (25)

25 – Boston Red Sox (24)

26 – Detroit Tigers (26)

27 – Kansas City Royals (27)

28 – San Francisco Giants (28)

29 – Los Angeles Angels (30)

30 – Colorado Rockies (29)

Created by humans, assisted by AI.