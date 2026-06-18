MLB in Brief: Mike Trout Injured | Cal Ripken Jr. Takes on a More Active Role

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Mike Trout Injured | Cal Ripken Jr. Takes on a More Active Role
Credit: MLB

Mike Trout Injured

Too bad—he was having a great season.

Tyler Heineman's Message

He thanks the Blue Jays fans.

Abraham Toro, the relief pitcher

This marks the fourth time in 40 days that he's been used as a reliever in Triple-A. Obviously, this happens when his team needs a position player on the mound.

Cal Ripken Jr. More Involved

The former player is now taking on a more prominent role in player development in Baltimore.

Tarik Skubal and the Padres

Will he be traded there?

Keep an eye on the Phillies

It would be… normal to see them make a move.

The foundation is there

The Blue Jays just need to get on a hot streak.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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