MLB in Brief: Mike Trout Injured | Cal Ripken Jr. Takes on a More Active Role
Mike Trout Injured
Too bad—he was having a great season.
Tyler Heineman's Message
He thanks the Blue Jays fans.
Abraham Toro, the relief pitcher
This marks the fourth time in 40 days that he's been used as a reliever in Triple-A. Obviously, this happens when his team needs a position player on the mound.
Cal Ripken Jr. More Involved
The former player is now taking on a more prominent role in player development in Baltimore.
Tarik Skubal and the Padres
Will he be traded there?
Keep an eye on the Phillies
It would be… normal to see them make a move.
The foundation is there
The Blue Jays just need to get on a hot streak.
Created by humans, assisted by AI.