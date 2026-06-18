Expos: A Tribute to Vermont on June 24

The Expos will never completely fade away, since the collective memory of Quebecers will continue to keep them alive through various events.

Perry Gee is, of course, leading the charge in this regard. He's doing everything he can to ensure the Expos aren't forgotten in the city.

There are only a few spots left to play with our #Expos All-Stars team this summer! 3 spots remaining for the games in Pierrefonds and Prévost. 2 spots remaining for the game in Saint-Jean-de-Matha. For a $250 donation to our Foundation, we… pic.twitter.com/JejlYKHWkg — Expos Fest (@ExposFest) June 17, 2026

But it's interesting to note that the Americans have also found a way to keep the Expos alive.

And it's going to happen in Vermont.

My colleague Yuan Labbé tipped me off that next week, the Vermont Lake Monsters will pay tribute to the Expos.

The independent professional team will have its players wear Expos uniforms on June 24 (the date is surely no coincidence…) to highlight the team's impact.

Because as we all remember: as early as 1994, when the Jamestown Expos moved to Burlington, Vermont, the Expos' farm team helped solidify the franchise's fan base in that U.S. state.

Fans from Vermont would come to Montreal to watch games: it was closer than going to Boston or New York, for example.

It's touching to see that people in Vermont haven't forgotten the Expos' impact there. And I imagine that throughout the evening, there will be other reminders of the Montreal franchise's impact on the people of Vermont.

June 24 is usually a big day in Quebec for Quebecers. But for those who can't be there, this is still a great alternative.

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