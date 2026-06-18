Brendan Gallagher Situation: The Canucks Are Hoping for a Sweet Deal from the Habs

The Brendan Gallagher saga is far from over. He thanked the organization and its fans during the season's final press conference, but since then, we're still waiting to find out where he'll play next season.

We know there have been discussions with the Vancouver Canucks, and everything points in that direction for Gally. We know he has some value on the market, but what's preventing a resolution to this situation?

The Habs' lack of generosity, according to Pierre LeBrun.

Pierre LeBrun: Re Brendan Gallagher/Canucks: The two teams have definitely talked…it's not done yet, I think, for a reason; what's that sweetener? – Oilers Now (6/17) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 18, 2026

Today from 4–6 p.m. MT on @CHED880 4:35 TSN & @TheAthleticNHL's @PierreVLeBrun 5:05 p.m. Oilers Radio Network Analyst Rob Brown 5:35 100% Hockey's @JShannonhl Text us at 780-451-8800 https://t.co/E0i6fWN3By pic.twitter.com/yBQGVYDGFt — Oilers Now with Bob Stauffer (@OilersNow) June 17, 2026

LeBrun mentions once again that the two teams have been in talks, but he thinks the deal isn't done yet because the Canucks are waiting for a sweetener from the Habs.

I imagine an additional draft pick to take on Gallagher's contract is one of Vancouver's demands.

I know there's only one year left on Gallagher's contract, but if a late-round pick (4th round or later) is all it takes to make the trade happen, I don't see a problem with Kent Hughes going through with it.

If the requested “sweetener” is more substantial, that's a different story. Gallagher will be expensive for one season, that's true, but he'll be able to bring a positive culture and leadership to a team that needs it, especially if it's in the midst of a rebuild.

Vancouver has nothing to lose by acquiring Gallagher—quite the opposite. At the same time, knowing Kent Hughes, he won't force anything.

In a nutshell

– Controversial picks.

Seven-round 2026 NHL Draft mock https://t.co/S3w9L6rR2q — Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) June 18, 2026

– Another move for him?

Elliotte Friedman: On Rasmus Ristolainen: I've heard that teams have talked to Philly about him; I think Philly's got a bunch of different balls in the air; Ottawa had a lot of interest in Ristolainen; another team I've wondered about for him is Montreal – FAN Hockey Show (6/17) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 18, 2026

– Stay tuned for updates.