Anthony Santander will start hitting again soon
The Blue Jays, as they have done frequently this year, provided a medical update on several of their injured players.
The focus of the day? Position players. We now know more about the four hitters on the team's injured list.
1. Anthony Santander is set to resume batting, if all goes well, this week or next week in Florida.
The Blue Jays are therefore hopeful that he'll be a factor again this season.
Obviously, he won't be back anytime soon. It certainly won't happen before the trade deadline, since the hitter will be going through a sort of extended spring training.
So he won't be back anytime soon. But if all goes well, August is a month to circle on your calendars.
2. Daulton Varsho's return, on the other hand, is much more imminent. If all goes well, he could be activated as soon as he's eligible—which would be Saturday.
But it could be pushed back to next week, considering he still has work to do today and tomorrow to get his wrist back in shape.
3. Addison Barger is also making progress. He could play in the minors this weekend or early next week.
Although his elbow has taken longer than expected (it's been five weeks now) to heal, he seems to be on the right track.
4. As for Lenyn Sosa—a player Blue Jays fans aren't necessarily eager to see again—his recovery is lagging behind Barger's.
In his case, rehab games could take place next week. But for now, he's hitting and working on his defense in Dunedin.
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