Anthony Santander will start hitting again soon

The Blue Jays, as they have done frequently this year, provided a medical update on several of their injured players.

The focus of the day? Position players. We now know more about the four hitters on the team's injured list.

1. Anthony Santander is set to resume batting, if all goes well, this week or next week in Florida.

The Blue Jays are therefore hopeful that he'll be a factor again this season.

Obviously, he won't be back anytime soon. It certainly won't happen before the trade deadline, since the hitter will be going through a sort of extended spring training.

So he won't be back anytime soon. But if all goes well, August is a month to circle on your calendars.

Anthony Santander is scheduled to start hitting “either this weekend or next,” John Schneider said. “So, sometime soon.” “There's a chance he could definitely be a factor.” It's a long road from here, which will essentially be a full, slow Spring Training-style build-up. We'll see. #BlueJays — Keegan Matheson (@KeeganMatheson) June 18, 2026

2. Daulton Varsho's return, on the other hand, is much more imminent. If all goes well, he could be activated as soon as he's eligible—which would be Saturday.

But it could be pushed back to next week, considering he still has work to do today and tomorrow to get his wrist back in shape.

John Schneider says there's a chance Daulton Varsho (left wrist) could be ready to return Saturday when he's eligible, but he will “have to do a lot today and tomorrow.” If he isn't activated sometime this weekend, he may need a rehab game or two. — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) June 18, 2026

3. Addison Barger is also making progress. He could play in the minors this weekend or early next week.

Although his elbow has taken longer than expected (it's been five weeks now) to heal, he seems to be on the right track.

If Addison Barger (elbow) keeps making progress, he could play in rehab games this weekend or early next week. #BlueJays initially hoped his time on the IL would be brief, but it's been five weeks now. Both the initial recovery period and his return to action have been slower than the Jays expected — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) June 18, 2026

4. As for Lenyn Sosa—a player Blue Jays fans aren't necessarily eager to see again—his recovery is lagging behind Barger's.

In his case, rehab games could take place next week. But for now, he's hitting and working on his defense in Dunedin.

No rehab assignment date yet for Addison Barger (elbow); it's possible he won't play in games until early next week . Meanwhile, Lenyn Sosa (wrist contusion) is hitting and working on his defense at the Blue Jays' complex in Florida. It's possible he'll begin a rehab assignment next week — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) June 18, 2026

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