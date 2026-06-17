RUMOR | Two centers linked to the Canadiens traded for each other

Several names have been linked to the Canadiens since the start of the offseason.

Of course, we'll have to see what Kent Hughes can do with all this, since we know that landing any of these players won't exactly be easy.

As Nicolas Cloutier (TVA Sports) points out in an article, finding a good center for the Habs is like finding affordable housing in Montreal. It's not impossible, but…

Since the start of the offseason, two names have come up frequently for Kent Hughes: Dylan Larkin and Mason McTavish.

Will the Canadiens manage to land one of them? The chances of seeing McTavish arrive in town are perhaps greater than those of the American Larkin, in reality.

But is it possible that the Ducks and the Red Wings could, in fact, build a trade around both players?

Jimmy Murphy (Sick Podcast) reports that right now, the Ducks are among the teams aggressively pursuing the Red Wings' captain. And any trade involving the Ducks would likely include McTavish as the centerpiece of the deal.

Here's the latest @sickmediaco Puck Links: -Could #GoHabsGo trade target Mason McTavish be part of a #FlyTogether trade for #LGRW captain Dylan Larkin? -Has the NHL goalie market opened up for #GoHabsGo goalie Samuel Montembeault?https://t.co/mPMuxsljHb — Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) June 17, 2026

We can all agree that, on paper, it makes sense. Both teams could benefit by acquiring an established player in exchange for their troublesome center.

But the Ducks would be adding $1.7 million to their payroll (Larkin is at $8.7 million) by doing so. Unless, of course, they give up another established player.

The problem? One wonders, in the long term, whether the Ducks will be able to keep all their big contracts—both those already signed and those that are inevitably coming up. That's one of the main reasons there are rumors swirling around McTavish.

But anyway. We'll keep an eye on this story because it remains a logical move for both teams.

In a nutshell

– The contract buyout window is open.

The NHL's first buyout window is now open until June 30. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 17, 2026

– It's draft day in the PWHL.

It's also PWHL draft day—let's put the controversial draft order aside and let the players take center stage, as this fantastic draft class deserves #PWHL #GoVictoire — Karine Hains (@KarineHains) June 17, 2026

– Unbelievable.

– And rightly so.

Simon Benoit in Philadelphia | “We can't wait to see what Simon has in store for us”—Daniel Brière https://t.co/AiU2Cug2TS — 98.5 Sports (@985Sports) June 17, 2026

– Mike Babcock: Rumor has it he'll be hired in Edmonton.