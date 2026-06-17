Rumor Corner: The Maple Leafs (really) want Darren Raddysh

When you look at the state of the autonomous vehicle market, you realize that July 1 isn't likely to be a day full of surprises. Big names are few and far between… and they aren't exactly selling a lot of dreams.

Alex Tuch is all well and good, but you know…

Another big name on the market is Darren Raddysh. The Lightning defenseman just tallied 22 goals and 70 points in 73 games, and you have to wonder if the Lightning will want to pay him following his big season, which came a bit out of nowhere.

But according to Darren Dreger, there's (at least) one team that's really hoping to see Raddysh hit free agency: the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The team is working hard to free up the cap space needed to sign Raddysh.

Darren Dreger: I'm told that the Maple Leafs absolutely covet Darren Raddysh and they're trying to create the cap space to make sure that they are a major contender, again, if he gets to July 1 – That's Hockey (6/17) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 17, 2026

Raddysh, a Toronto native, would bring a dose of offense to Toronto's blue line. Given that Morgan Rielly's future in Toronto is highly uncertain, Raddysh could be signed to replace him.

Unless, of course, the team lands a better option by trading Matthew Knies.

John Carlson: Keep an Eye on the Lightning

Speaking of Raddysh, the Lightning could find themselves in a precarious situation if he were to leave this summer. Victor Hedman and Ryan McDonagh aren't getting any younger… and the team doesn't really have an offensive defenseman on its roster.

At least, not one of elite caliber.

And in the event that Raddysh were to leave, Pierre LeBrun wonders if the Lightning might not try their luck with John Carlson. He's not young, but he still has some good hockey left in him.

Pierre LeBrun: On John Carlson: One team that makes sense to me? The Lightning, if they lose pending unrestricted free agent Darren Raddysh to free agency – The Athletic (6/16) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 17, 2026

We know Carlson will test the market on July 1; he wants to return to the East after finishing last season in Anaheim. Despite being 36, he still managed to rack up 60 points last season.

A short-term contract could be a win-win for everyone involved in this situation.

Connor Hellebuyck on the market?

The Winnipeg Jets had a tough season in 2025–26. The team failed to make the playoffs, and Connor Hellebuyck's difficult (and injury-plagued) campaign was a major factor in that.

That said, there's growing speculation about whether the American goaltender's future lies in Winnipeg. Like many of the players who represented the U.S. in Milan, people are wondering if he'll want to leave to reunite with his teammates.

And it's interesting to note that, according to Darren Dreger, the Jets are open to the idea of considering a trade involving Hellebuyck,

Dreger on the Barn Burner podcast: “Winnipeg is willing to consider moving Connor Hellebuyck” Dreger goes on to discuss what they need in return for Hellebuyck: “preferably a No. 2 center and maybe a defenseman on top of that” — NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) June 17, 2026

This would obviously be a big gamble, considering that the goaltender won the Hart Trophy just last year. That said, he could be used to strengthen the team in other areas (bringing in help at center behind Mark Scheifele)… and, if he's unhappy in Winnipeg, to prevent him from becoming a distraction.

Could the Panthers—who might need a goaltender given that Sergei Bobrovsky doesn't have a contract for next season—get involved in the situation?

In a Nutshell

– Interesting.

Could Michael Hage already be on the verge of being traded? Our episode with @MaximeTruman (@DLCoulisses) is available everywhere! pic.twitter.com/QExanJD43p — La Triple Menace (@PodTripleMenace) June 18, 2026

– Joshua Roy dreams of playing playoff hockey in Montreal.

Is it hard to shake off your labels in Montreal? We talk about it with Joshua Roy, who still dreams of playoff fever in Montreal. The former @PhoenixSherbroo player was in Sherbrooke for the team's scholarship fund tournament. #NHLhttps://t.co/n7NIXq7UXq — Jérôme Gaudreau (@JeromeGaudreau) June 17, 2026

– What do you think?

How should the #GoHabsGo look to improve the right side of their defense? #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro @CraigJButton pic.twitter.com/OQvzC6KmUx — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) June 17, 2026

– Blake Coleman: The Flames don't want to trade him for draft picks.

Pierre LeBrun: Calgary is willing to make a hockey trade involving Blake Coleman but not a draft picks deal – The Athletic (6/16) — NHL Rumor Report (@NHLRumorReport) June 18, 2026

– Enjoy the podcast.