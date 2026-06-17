Rasmus Ristolainen: The Flyers Are Greedy (and the Habs Mustn’t Fall Into the Trap)

The Canadiens would like to sign a right-handed defenseman this summer.

The problem?

There are very few right-handed defensemen available in the National Hockey League. We know just how valuable they are… and that explains why the Flyers are being so demanding in the Rasmus Ristolainen trade talks.

After all, in Philly, they'd like to acquire a first-round pick or a top prospect in exchange for the services of the star right-handed defenseman. That's what Marco D'Amico said in the recent episode of “Sur le marché.”

The Flyers are within their rights to ask for so much… because, at the risk of repeating myself, there aren't a ton of right-handed defensemen available right now.

And it's interesting because the Canadiens—who are looking to strengthen their right side of the defense—were actively pursuing Ristolainen at the last trade deadline…

The Habs will have to be careful not to fall into that trap.

Ristolainen, who is 32, is no longer the defenseman he once was. He's played only 138 games over his last three seasons with the Flyers… and in those 138 games, he's tallied 37 points (including six goals).

And for a guy who isn't exactly known for his outstanding defensive play, that says a lot…

Add to all that the fact that he has only one season left on his contract. Ristolainen will have the opportunity to test the free-agent market on July 1, 2027, and if the Habs give up a first-round pick only to lose him for free next summer, there's going to be a lot of grumbling around town.

Which would be understandable.

The only upside to this?

The right-hander is 6'4” and weighs 210 pounds. The Canadiens want to bulk up for next season, and adding Risto to the blue line could really help in that regard. But that's really the only positive thing I can think of when it comes to the idea of the Habs trading for his services…

In a Nutshell

– The video is really cool.

After more than three decades with the #QMJHL, Mario Durocher announced during the last draft that the time had come for him to bow out. On behalf of everyone who's worked alongside you over the years, thank you for everything and enjoy your retirement, Mario! pic.twitter.com/WbegIqBG7V — QMJHL (@LHJMQ) June 17, 2026

– Things are about to get exciting!

You wanted some football? We've got even more in store for you. On June 28, the Canadian men's flag football team will take the field at halftime for a special scrimmage as part of their journey toward qualifying for the 2028 Summer Olympics. https://t.co/fhzglffahA pic.twitter.com/j6cmMQLytS — Montreal Alouettes (@MTLAlouettes) June 17, 2026

– Okay.

Shane Bieber just finished pitching in the AAA. https://t.co/hEzetJmHQz https://t.co/Y53BF9Kbdo — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 17, 2026

– Oh, really?