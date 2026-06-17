Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 111

Sébastien Berrouard
Passion MLB – The Podcast, Episode 111
Credit: PMLB

In the latest episode of the Passion MLB podcast, Pascal Harvey, Charles-Alexis Brisebois, and Sébastien Berrouard chatted about the Toronto Blue Jays' injured players, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s sleep, and the San Francisco Giants' potential fire sale—to name just a few topics.

Enjoy the episode!

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